Jail escapee, DOT truck thief sentenced

An area man who escaped the Jefferson County Jail last year – committing a string of crimes before being apprehended in northwest Montana – was sentenced Thursday on the vehicle theft crime from the Dillon Department of Transportation garage.

Tory Gee, 28, of Sheridan, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on the local theft charge, and to pay restitution and court costs. The sentence is to run at the same time as the Jefferson County and Madison County sentences. The plea was the result of a plea agreement.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger noted Gee’s case was unique for him.

“I’ve had people before, when they go on a spree or they do something, they’ll get a case here and a case in Jefferson County, or a case in Madison County and here,” he said. “This is the first time I have ever sentenced someone in all three counties through one incident.”

Gee was originally held in the Jefferson jail on a warrant out of Madison County, when he escaped in October 2019.

Law enforcement officials statewide contributed to a search; the U.S. Marshals captured Gee approximately two weeks later near Charlo, Montana.

After the jail escape, Gee stole a vehicle in Madison County which was found in the Dillon area. He then stole a Montana Department of Transportation truck from the department’s Dillon garage, which was later found – in pieces – in December in Lake County.

Gee also took fuel cards and a “snap on scanner,” then rammed the gate on his way out of the DOT facility. The truck had a utility box and tools, which – along with the vehicle – amounted to an estimated loss of $32,822.72. The sale of the parts of the vehicle reduced the overall loss to $24,322.72.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch and defense attorney Walter Hennessey recommended a five-year DOC sentence. Both noted Gee’s respectfulness toward them and the court, which was a factor in the recommendation.

Prior to sentencing, Gee apologized for the crimes and said he appreciated the generosity of the sentence recommendation. Gee asked if the sentence could be suspended, to not impact his potential parole date. Gee has spent approximately a year behind bars so far and said he wanted to finish his time and start building a future.

Berger opted for four years instead, which should accomplish the same goal. He said he was encouraged at Gee’s recognition that he needed to start over and cautioned Gee about the consequences if he had another run in with the law.

“As I said before – and I think you know – it’s all up to you. I’ve seen you three times, and I don’t want to see you again. I don’t want this for you,” he said. “I think you know that if you come back here again on new charges at some point, I’m just going to go I can’t do it. I don’t want you to be the guy that spends the better part of the next 40 years with a Conley Lake address in Deer Lodge.”

Berger sentenced Gee to also pay court costs and the $24,322.72 in restitution. The restitution payment is shared with a defendant in Lake County.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft previously said in October that officials thought Gee had help evading police. Fitch said officials did not believe they could prove this assumption, so charges were not filed against others who may have assisted Gee.

Gee was originally charged with felony burglary, felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 in value, and misdemeanor criminal mischief less than $1,500 in value for the Beaverhead County crimes. As part of the plea agreement, the burglary and criminal mischief charges were dismissed. A separate suspended sentence revocation from a 2017 burglary conviction in Beaverhead County was also dismissed as part of the agreement. The revocation stemmed from the original charge which landed Gee in jail in the first place.