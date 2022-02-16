Jackson woman wants county help with sewer

A Jackson woman urged the Beaverhead County Commissioners to step in to resolve her sewer backup problems with the local sewer district.

Jacqui Brissette told the commission at its Feb. 7 meeting that she is the lone resident having the worst sewer issues in the Jackson water and sewer district.

“I live next to the sewer field. I’m getting the brunt of what’s going on,” she said. “As far as I know, my toilet is the only toilet in town that doesn’t flush. My line backs up with city sewage because the system malfunctions. I can’t use my toilet – if I try to drain my bathtub, the toilet erupts like a volcano.”

Brissette said she is often without a toilet for days at a time, and has to use a bucket. She said the drain field for Jackson’s septic system is also right next to the Jackson school, and the smell of raw sewage there is dangerous for the students, and for her. She said the rest of the homes and businesses in town down have these problems, so the residents don’t realize how bad they are for her.

“That’s my home, and I’m being chased out because of the sewer system,” she added, noting the sewer board is ignoring her problems and her pleas to fix it.

Brissette referenced a Dillon Tribune story that spoke of the town’s sewer issues, and the potential for federal infrastructure dollars to fund a large portion of fixes and improvements (see story in the Feb. 2 edition of the Tribune). She said if the district had a regular maintenance person who regularly cleaned the screens, her problems would disappear. “When we had a maintenance man,

“When we had a maintenance man, the filters were being cleaned on a monthly basis, or checked on a monthly basis,” she said. “They aren’t being maintained now, so I’m going to have problems.

“I can’t keep doing this,” Brissette added. “The last time, about a week and a half ago, I was talking to one of the (sewer) board members. He said, ‘well, it’s going to happen again,’ and that I should move or use a bucket.” All three Beaverhead County com

All three Beaverhead County commissioners said they sympathized with her problem, but the sewer board is a separate government entity, and the county does not have jurisdiction over their decisions. Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said board members are elected by the people they serve, and those residents can choose to sit on the board to change things, or sue them if they feel it warranted.

“We can tell them what we want, but they are elected by the people in that district. People from Dillon cannot run for that board, you’ve got to live in the district,” he said. “What right do we have to tell another elected official how to do his job?”

McGinley said the county will help as much as it can to get the federal infrastructure dollars allocated for the project, but they cannot make decisions for that board.

Brissette said she doubted if she did run for election on that board that it would make any difference.

“I tried going to a meeting once, and literally they crapped on me. I went in decently, with a positive attitude, and they crapped on me,” she said. “If I thought being on the board could help change things, I would do it. But I don’t honestly believe that would happen.”

Commissioner John Jackson, who lives just outside of Jackson, said he offered to put in a check valve to prevent backed up sewage from coming into her house, but was told by the former maintenance man that Brissette was not interested.

“I was asked if I would consider a check valve on my line, but first of all, I can’t afford it – I live well below the poverty level.

“Sure it would prevent city sewage coming up my line. But with no maintenance, when those tanks fill up, where’s my sewage going to go?” she continued. “I’m all for the sewage leaving my line alone, but what happens when my own sewage plugs it up? I’ll be told it’s my fault, it’s my line, and it’s my responsibility.”

Brissette said she asked the county sanitarian what she could do, and he suggested calling the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). She said she did not want to go that route unless she had no other choice.

“I don’t want anybody hurt by this,” she said.

Commissioner Tom Rice said the DEQ would look into her complaint, and would tell the sewer district to fix it. Then it would be up to the district board to resolve it.

“Being a district, you are all in this together. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong. Everybody in the district should be aware there’s a problem,” he said.

Brissette said she may do just that.

“I’ve not done it, but I am close to calling them. I don’t want to do it, but I’ve got to get some help and nobody’s willing to help me,” she said. “I’m not going to use a bucket anymore in my own home. And I’m not going to be chased out of my own home.”