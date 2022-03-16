Jackson sewer scrum solution sought

JACKSON – A resident complaining of backed up sewage coming into her Jackson home posed a potential solution to the town’s water and sewer board Thursday.

Jacqui Brissette claims the board is ignoring her concerns, as her sewer lines backs up – often for days – forcing her to use a bucket instead of a toilet until it is cleared. She also claims raw sewage bubbles up through manholes in town, and spills out into a drainfield next door to the Jackson School.

Sewer officials refute all those accusations, and argue the problem is with her sewer line that she must fix. Brissette and the board debated both sides at Thursday’s board meeting.

“I don’t know how the board determined my line is inferior,” she said. “There’s been no digging done, no cameras used.”

Brissette said her problems began once the board stopped regular maintenance of the sewer system; sewer officials disagree, saying they always had monthly maintenance on the system. Clerk Frances Strodtman-Royer said Brissette’s first complaints to the board came in November 2020, the maintenance person at the time was still on the payroll at that point.

“He checked the line Nov. 2. Three weeks later, you had trouble,” Strodtman-Royer said, referencing invoices for services rendered.

“I would, however, like to know what it is about my line that the board feels is faulty,” Brissette asked. “I’ve had three different reasons for it, and I’ve stated them already, but nobody has any evidence. You’re telling me my line is bad, but nobody is telling me why, and they’re not coming

Brissette referred to statements made by sewer board member and liaison Rick Harwood in the Dillon Tribune (see story in the Feb. 23 edition), which insisted her line was below grade, and the only one in town in that situation.

Brissette proposed having Premier Plumbing in Dillon come to her house and run a camera down the line, to determine the specific issue so it can be fixed. She said she would pay for the inspection and work if it is her line, but asked the board to consider crediting her account for the costs if it turns out the fault is in the sewer system.

“I’m doing my best to be patient, to be reasonable,” she said, adding she has not contacted the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the problem. She said she would if she had no other option. “Raw sewage in the field is no picnic, guys. It’s not fun, it’s against the law,and it’s close to my house and the school.”

“We – you and us – need to come to a consensus. We’d like to get what’s going on with your deal fixed. I feel bad that this happened, and I’m sorry,” board member Walter Zobell said. “I think one reason we felt that your line was low is because when the thing plugs up, yours is the first one it gets backed up into.”

Bob Lewis, the water operator and maintenance person, suggested when Premier comes out that they look at all the venting for the lines in her home, in case there is a potential issue there.

Brissette said Premier is backlogged on all its jobs, and likely could not conduct the inspection until spring.

The board tabled a decision on Brissette’s proposal until it could speak with its attorney. The district is in the midst of a modernization project it hopes to fund largely with federal, state and local infrastructure grants.