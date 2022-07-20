Jackson sewer inches closer to grant application

JACKSON – A proposed update to the Jackson sewer system is sliding to the starting line, Jackson water and sewer board officials said last week.Board member Rick Harwood said at the board’s July 14 meeting that the engineers working on the Jackson project have the grant application ready to go, and just need a sign off from the Beaverhead County Commissioners to submit it.“He said he just needs a phone call from one of you,” Harwood told Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson, who was present at the meeting.The water and sewer board is hoping to upgrade the current sewer system ...