Jackson Sewer Board to replace aged pumps

JACKSON – Jackson’s aging sewer system reminded residents of the need to update its old infrastructure late last month, when the sewer pumps partially failed.

Jackson Water Maintenance Operator Bob Lewis told the water and sewer board the sewer system’s two 2012-era pumps are starting to fail and require constant monitoring to continue normal operations.

“They just aren’t performing anymore,” he said at a special July 25 meeting. “We need to have two pumps installed, and we don’t have that much money.”

Advance Pump and Equipment gave Lewis an $18,000 estimate for replacement, adding it may take up to seven weeks to get the parts and complete the work. Not included are additional steps needed to ensure the pumps are installed properly – with new check valves and pumping out the tank.

Lewis said the system is currently functioning, but requires him to pump the tanks out four- to five times a day during weekends, when the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge is open.

“I can’t be there the next fiveto seven weeks every day doing this,” he said.

The water and sewer board is looking to update its sewer system with American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act infrastructure grants, which requires a local match. Lewis noted these pump replacements would not go to waste if and when that project takes place, as he expects they will be needed in the updated system.

Lodge owner Wade Johnson said he thinks he has found a pump supplier who can provide the needed pumps more quickly and at less cost, but the board would still need to find qualified people to install them.

Clerk Frances Strodtman-Royer said Midwest Assistance Program (MAP) Inc. technical assistance provider Chad Thompson told her the project could be partially paid for by a $10,000 Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) emergency grant. The agency needs eight questions answered about the project and pictures of the problem to ensure funding, which Lewis said he would help prepare. The district could have the funding within a week once the grant is approved.

Strodtman-Royer added she can attempt to negotiate paying the remaining balance over time, like other repairs have been handled in the past.

The board unanimously approved replacing the pumps and authorized Lewis to work on the logistics of getting it done, preferably sooner rather than later.

The next board meeting is currently set for Aug. 18.