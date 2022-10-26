Jack T. Nicholas

How would you describe your management style and approach to supervising people who work under you (200 words or less)?

I prefer to have an open door management style, I think clear communication is key to creating an environment where issues can be resolved before they become problems. I try to give clear and concise directives when it comes to what my expectations of those who work for me. I always try to lead by example, not asking anyone to do anything I wouldn’t be willing to do myself.

What do you believe is the most daunting challenge for the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office and how would you, if elected, address that challenge (200 words or less)?

I believe the most difficult challenge is the sheer size of the county paired with the sparse population means that a deputy might not always be close by. I will address these issues by meeting with communities in the county to come up with options that will best serve their needs, focusing on open communication to allow adjustments as communities change and grow.

Why should a voter cast their ballot for you (200 words or less)?

Voters should cast their ballot for me if they’re not satisfied with the status quo. Our county is changing and we deserve a Sheriff’s department that will adapt and grow with it.

I will put more focus on continuing training for myself and deputies, I believe in a high standard of professionalism and respect for the citizenry from everyone at the sheriff’s office.

I will provide training and education to the public to fill the gap between law enforcement and the rest of the citizenry.

I understand the changing demographics of the county and will give you a Sheriff’s department that will work to provide effective law enforcement and honor the customs that make Beaverhead County the best place to live and raise a family no matter what the future brings.