It could be Dillon versus the Eastern A at the State A tourney

The Dillon Lady Beavers cruised through the regular season with a 15-1 record, hosted the Southwestern A District tourney and stumbled against Hamilton in the title match. A week later, Dillon took care of business against Hamilton in the championship game of the Western A Divisional in a tourney on Hamilton’s home court.

The loss to Hamilton in the district title game may have been just what Dillon needed at the time, as disappointing as the loss may have been. The win over Hamilton in the Divisional title game is no doubt, without question the key victory of Dillon’s season.

“It was absolutely critical for us, in our opinion, to be going in as the oneseed,” said Dillon coach John Hansen of his 19-2 Lady Beavers. “So hopefully, we will have an easier game to open the state tournament. Not to say it is going to be easy, every game at the state tournament, I think, is going to be a difficult game.”

In the ebb and flow of dominance in high school sports, the Eastern A currently owns Class A girls’ basketball. Three teams - Havre, Billings Central and Hardin – have dominated the state tourney for the past four years, with a combination of two of those three teams advancing to the state title game. Last year, Havre beat Billings Central for the Class A state championship, in 2020, the COVID year, Billings Central and Hardin were awarded co-championships, in 2019 and 2018 it was Havre over Hardin.

Needless to say, Dillon would be in better position for success if they won the Western A and avoided at least for the first round, a game against the Eastern A’s Big Three.

Mission accomplished. In the first round, Browning plays defending state champion Havre, Hamilton faces Hardin, and Columbia Falls plays Eastern A champion Billings Central.

Dillon does get a goofy first round set-up. Because the Class A activity directors could not figure out a reasonable solution to putting forth an 8-team state tournament bracket, the bracket is an odd 9-team arrangement with a pig-tail at the top featuring Miles City (fourth from the East) and Butte Central (fifth from the West). Dillon plays the winner of that Wednesday game, Thursday at 5 p.m.

While the rest of the field had two weeks to prepare for their first round opponent, Dillon won’t know for sure who they play until some 24 hours before they hit the court.

“We open up with the winner of Miles City and Butte Central,” said Hansen. “Miles City likes to press, they play man to man. A strength is they crash the offensive boards really well. If you can not turn the ball over and box them out, you’ve got a chance to win.”

Butte Central could easily knock off Miles City and play Dillon on Thursday. Coach Meg Murphy has already announced her retirement, but the longtime coach has worked state tournament magic in the past, including back to back state title game appearances in 2011 and 2012, and 2015 and 2016, with two state championships in that span.

“Obviously, we’re focusing a little more on Miles City because we haven’t played them,” said Hansen. “If we’re fortunate enough to win that one, we’ll play either Browning or Havre. Havre is the defending state champs and they were ranked no. 1 before all of these tournaments happened so they’re a good team.”

If the seeds hold, Dillon will face Havre in the semifinal round Friday night at 8 p.m. Havre has played and beaten Browning twice on the season already so that is not a stretch.

Havre features 6-0 Yelena Miller, a junior, and senior guard Sadie Filius.

“It looks like Miller is agile and she can move and dribble up the court,|” said Miller. “And Filius reminds me of Tylia DeJohn (Dillon’s state champion sprinter), only a little more fundamentally sound as a player. She’s signed with Carroll College.”

Hansen says Havre plays an aggressive man to man, in your face defense.

“For us to win that game, we need to out-execute them offensively and defensively,” said Hansen. “That is a must to take away their strengths and take away their post and their guards for our pressure to be effective. We need to make sure we anticipate and do the little things right. Our focus is to win the offensive rebounding battle and with the turnover battle and we have a chance to win any game.”

The other semifinal could very well be an Eastern A showdown between Hardin and Billings Central.

“Going into this week our talk has been, what we done at divisional was neat, but that wasn’t our ultimate goal,” concluded Hansen. “Our ultimate goal is to win the state tournament. That is our focus.”