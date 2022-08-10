Installation
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Workers install a rerouted water main line along the midway at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds Monday. The change was needed as the current line runs underneath several buildings at the fairgrounds. The line should be in place and buried by fair time, though the pavement
over the top of it may not be put in until next year. Casey S. Elliott photo
1
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT