Inked: Local artist unveils tattoo parlor

“It was kind of a COVID project – everybody tried to learn something new with the pandemic,” local artist Cory Streett said. “And this was my thing.”

Streett was a guide in the area the past 16 years, but wanted to explore something new when the pandemic upended everybody’s lives.

“I’ve always been an artist, I’ve always enjoyed art. I struggled to find a career path that would allow me to do art and still take care of a family – ‘starving artist’ is a very true phrase,” he said. “I reached a point where with the fishing industry I was getting burned out, and I don’t want to lose my passion for it. I wanted to shift gears and have something of my own, something I can have ownership of. Tattoos have always been a media I’ve been fascinated with.”

Streett opened Dillon’s latest tattoo parlor, Lacuna Studios, at the end of last year. He purchased the location at 120 N. Montana St. earlier in 2021, and spent months getting set up and licensed to be a safe and clean body art option for the community.

But before opening, he first needed to learn the tools of the trade. There’s no formal tattoo artist school – a prospective artist can either intern at an existing shop, or seek out online instruction from other artists. Streett took the latter path.

“Most artists don’t want to take on an apprentice because they are already so busy, or they don’t want to create their own competition. And when you take the apprentice route, it tends to be a rather long road before you can truly get into it – you’re doing the sweeping, the running to get a Red Bull,” he said. “I’m too old to do that, and I have a family to support. I took the self-taught method.”

The 36-year-old took an online “apprenticeship” from other tattoo artists through the pandemic, and began ordering the machines and getting the state licensure. And then there was the daily practice.

“There are practice materials you can work with. You graduate to yourself and your friends – that for some reason trust you enough to do that,” he said. “You’re learning how to run your machine with practice skins to get the best effects.

“Honestly, I think almost anybody can learn how to tattoo with a machine. The art side of it is where a lot of tattoo artists fall short,” he added. “If you’re going to be successful, you have to put yourself into it rather than just copypaste from Pinterest.”

Swapping from a pen or paint brush to a needle was not incredibly difficult for Streett, but it really hit home with the first tattoo.

“I did one on myself at first. I thought I had to earn the right to do it for somebody else,” he said. “It was exhilarating and scary, the gravity of putting something permanent on yourself. After that it breaks down a barrier, and you become more casual about it. It honestly does become a bit of an addiction. I’ve never met anyone that says they are only going to get one, and then stops there.”

Streett only does tattoos at this time. He said he wants to gauge demand, and eventually add more tattoo artists and a piercer.

Lacuna Studios is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday for free consultations, and from 1 p.m. onward for tattoo appointments. Fridays alternate between “Flash Fridays” – where Streett provides basic tattoos that people can pick from – and walk-in Fridays where people bring in a specific design they want and get it done.

Appointments can be booked at www.lacuna-studios.com. Streett charges $100 per hour, and requires a $100 deposit to book an appointment. The deposit goes toward the final cost of the work.

“It seems most people are excited they don’t have to drive three hours to go see an artist,” he said, adding he is currently booked out about a month.

“Eventually I’d like to get to a point where I could mainly do my own flash designs, design my own tattoos, and have people excited enough about them that they come in and say, ‘I love that one and I want it,’” he said. “That would allow me to grow in that direction and style that I want, and do that kind of art.”