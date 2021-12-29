INDIVIDUAL – JIM MCISAAC, CONTRIBUTING CITIZEN

Without seeking to draw attention to himself, Jim McIsaac has accomplished so many things in so many ways for so many years for the Dillon community, one might lose sight of many of his contributions—in the crowd of all the others.

Founder and operator of several successful local businesses, McIsaac has also acted as a leader in city government and for area nonprofit organizations, delivering an almost immeasurable quantity of good to the community.

His shepherding of the sale of the Bicentennial Apartments this year toward a benign resolution recalled his four decades of dedication as president of the board of a facility that has provided hundreds of potentially vulnerable seniors a place to live affordably, safely, happily and with dignity-- along with their beloved pets.

McIsaac displayed uncommon dignity and decency serving in many roles in local government, while taking on some of its tougher tasks—including chairing the Zoning Commission, as well as the city council’s Street & Alley and Finance Committees—where his humanity and fiscal responsibility helped city government remain in balance, in more ways than one.

A strong, communicative type, McIsaac speaks his mind from its broad range of knowledge and experience--and listens respectively as others did the same—patiently and skillfully helping many a debate travel out of controversy and confusion toward greater understanding and consensus.

Despite spending thousands of hours over the years in his various duties for city government, McIsaac always declined the monthly stipend afforded councilpersons, saying “It’s just part of my contribution to the city.”

McIsaac served on the council for multiple years in two different decades for two different wards, and in between those times often showed up to city meetings to offer invaluable insight—and remind everyone, in his unassuming way, what it means to be a good citizen and a good Dillonaire.