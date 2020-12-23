Idaho woman sentenced for child assault

An Idaho woman was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a child Dec. 15 in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Natasha Rosenzweig, 41, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor in September. The charge stems from a July 16, 2019 incident at Safeway where Rosenzweig was reported as acting oddly in the cafe. Police found her vehicle in the parking lot with a child who appeared dirty and smelled of cat urine. A sore similar to a cigarette burn was later found on a child, who also tested positive for exposure to methamphetamines.

Additional charges of felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor partner or family member assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In recommending the sentence, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch told the court Rosenzweig has a string of felony charges and convictions in multiple states, beginning in 2004. Many of the charges relate to drug use.

“This is – by my count – her third felony conviction, with failures to appear and probation violations throughout,” he said. “This person has placed her own child at great risk. She represents a threat to children and to the public....I believe that rehabilitation is a viable thing, but I don’t know if it is for Ms. Rosenzweig. She has had a long and significant use of drugs over the past nearly 20 years. I am very guarded in my view of her ability to rehabilitate herself, or overcome her drug addiction.”

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey argued for following the plea agreement, and requesting the court recommend drug treatment during her sentence.

“She has a significant criminal history, and you can tell from that history it is directly related to her drug addiction,” he said. “I think it is her only chance to get back into society and have a normal life.”

Rosenzweig echoed the request, stating she would “greatly appreciate being able to get some help.”

Judge Luke Berger agreed, sentencing according to the agreement, and giving credit for time served. Rosenzweig must also pay court fees.

Berger also cautioned Rosenzweig that she needs to address the addictions, as relapses will not be looked on kindly for new offenses.

“I hope this breaks the cycle, because if it doesn’t, you are not going to be afforded another opportunity by another judge,” he said. “I’m telling you this is your last shot – you need to focus on you, and don’t worry about anyone else...Because if you don’t get this figured out, it’s not going to matter.”