Idaho woman pleads guilty to assault

An Idaho woman pleaded guilty to endangering a child in a Safeway parking lot in 2019.

Natasha Rosenzweig, 40, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor in Fifth Judicial District Court Thursday. She faces up to five years in prison and $50,000 in fines from the offense.

Rosenzweig is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Rosenzweig was initially charged with felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and assault on a minor, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault; the remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Rosenzweig’s charges stem from a July 16, 2019 911 call alleging she was “acting very odd” in the Safeway cafe. Police found her in a vehicle in the parking lot with a child who appeared dirty and smelled of cat urine. Later inspection discovered a sore like a cigarette burn on the child. Rosenzweig was arrested in Wallace, Idaho.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.