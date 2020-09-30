Idaho Street Project may cost less than anticipated

Its financial equation seemed to grow more complicated—and more expensive—every time the project got revisited.

And it got revisited often during the months of discussion leading up to the approval of the City of Dillon Fiscal Year 2020–21 budget adopted by the Dillon City Council the first week of September.

But subtraction of a last expected addition left the anticipated final price tag for next year’s Idaho Street Project a little cheaper.

Or at least not the, “a bit more expensive” predicted when the Dillon City council approved the city’s final budget for FY 2020–21 at its Sept. 2 meeting.

“The engineer sat down with me and we talked,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune last week of a conversation he had earlier this month with DOWL Engineering’s Kevin Johnson about the charges for engineering work the mayor believed would have to be tacked onto the bill for the Idaho Street Project.

“I found out where I’d read the agreement wrong,” conceded Klakken, who had asked for and gotten the city council’s permission to adjust the final budget numbers after he consulted with DOWL about its projected engineering costs, before realizing they were already accounted for within the Idaho Street Project’s budgeted $620,000 price tag.

“I figured it was either my mistake or his—turns out it was mine,” smiled Klakken.

“The $620,000 included the engineering and construction, not just the construction. That is where I was mistaken.”

“I’m just really glad it won’t be costing any more money than we thought already.”

Following the digging up and replacement of the approximately century-old main water line running down Idaho Street from Virginia Street to Orr Street, the Idaho Street Project will involve the total street replacement of Idaho Street from Glendale Street to Helena Street, as well as the installation of ADA ramps on the four corners of the Idaho Street-Center Street intersection, and the Idaho Street-Bannack Street intersection, as well as the two corners on the north side of the intersection of Idaho Street and Glendale Street.

The state is scheduled to install ADA ramps on all four corners of the intersection of Idaho Street and Helena Street in 2022, according to Klakken.

“Of course, we won’t know the final cost until we get the bids on it back after the contractors look at it,” said Klakken, who said the bill for the work will be covered from a variety of sources.

“To replace the water line, that’s all coming out of water funds. But to repair the street, it’s all coming out of street monies and the general fund—part of its coming out of the new gas tax, some of its coming out of the old gas tax, street maintenance is putting a chunk in. And then the council will be voting on a bond early next year for around $320,000, and that will be paid for out of the general fund,” said Klakken of a bond set to be put out around the same time the city floats a bond for another big project—the replacement of the main line across the Beaverhead River just west of the city and into the fairgrounds on the south side of Dillon.