Idaho man pleads not guilty to fleeing, endangering others

A Rathdrum, Idaho man pleaded not guilty in Fifth Judicial District Court last week to charges accusing him of endangering others and fleeing police after a high-speed chase.

Dallas Chaffin, 32, is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), failure to obey a traffic signal, speeding on the interstate, and a stop sign violation.

Chaffin is accused of an incident that began when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper allegedly tried to pull Chaffin over for a traffic stop in August. Chaffin allegedly failed to stop, ran a stoplight in Dillon, traveled through residential neighborhoods, and speeding down Interstate 15. The chase exceeded 100 mph on the highway before the vehicle Chaffin was driving was stopped. He allegedly passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder, drove off the road and almost crashed the vehicle.

Chaffin faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the most serious charge. He is out of jail on bond.