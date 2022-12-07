Ice Melt Contest begins this week

It’s on.

Even if what makes it officially ‘on’ isn’t out quite yet.

But the annual Dillon Rotary Ice Melt Contest began selling tickets this past week in the popular annual guess-a-thon that attracts thousands of entries each year while raising tens of thousands of dollars for student scholarships and other good causes.

The entry that best predicts when the contest clock will get halted by the thawing of the lake’s ice will win $500.

The Ice Melt Contest raft holding that clock will in the coming days get carried out to and placed upon the middle of frozen Logan’s Lake just west of Dillon by intrepid representatives of contest organizers Dillon Rotary.

The contest tends to start a little later than its early December kickoff this year—and not until the following year, usually in January.

But an unusually cold autumn pushed up this year’s contest its kickoff to this week.

The contest tends to end in February or March, with the melting ice.

Tickets for the Ice Melt Contest are available through Dillon Rotary members and at various locations in Dillon.