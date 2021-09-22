Hydraulic upgrade to county trash sites to deter wildlife conflicts

Beaverhead County residents who access refuse drop-off sites in the Wise River/Dewey and Glen areas will notice a change the next time they dump their household trash.

The two canister sites now have hydraulic open-and-close functions, intended to keep animals such as bears and birds from accessing garbage dumped there. The improvements were installed with the guidance of People and Carnivores, a non-profit that aims to reduce conflicts between wildlife and residents.

Solid Waste Manager Larry Laknar said both those sites were especially attractive to bears and birds; keeping them away will reduce the risk of food-conditioned bears hanging out in developed areas. The lids will also keep loose litter in the containers, rather than out in the fields when the winds kick up.

The lids open and close with buttons. Laknar asks residents to close the lids after dumping their trash.

The improvements were partially paid for through grants. The total cost to upgrade both sites was $12,000 to the county.

If the new system proves popular, the county may upgrade other container sites.

For more information, call the county solid waste department at 406-683-3780.