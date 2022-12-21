Hunter Barnes leads Dillon efffort at Great Falls tourney
Dillon senior Hunter Barnes made an incredible run through the 126-pound bracket at the CMR Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament over the weekend. Barnes pinned five straight foes in the 37-team tourney and faced off against Anaconda’s defending state champion Nate Blodnick in the championship final. Barnes dominated early and took a 7-1 lead until an injury ended his tourney. Dillon coach TJ Nelson defaulted Barnes out of the match as a precautionary measure. Nelson says Barnes will return to action after the holiday.
Logan Barnes, a freshman at 113 placed seventh, and Faye Holland, a sophomore in the girls division at 120-pounds placed eighth.
In the JV tourney for those that lose out in the first day, Beaudry Payne placed second at 2-5, and Andrew Frecker finished fourth at 1-3. Frecker posted a 5-4 record on a busy weekend.
Dillon travels to East Helena on Tuesday and Corvallis on Thursday for a pair of mixers.
