Huffaker wins divisional mat title

The Dillon Beaver wrestling team advanced 7 of 10 wrestlers to the state A tournament out of the Western A Divisional this past weekend off the strength of their best post-season tourney in recent years. Senior Noah Huffaker won a divisional title, junior Hunter Barnes placed second, and three other Beavers advanced to the semifinal round.

“We overcame our seeds in almost every weight,” said Dillon wrestling coach T.J. Nelson. “It was our best wrestling performance of the year and as a coach, that’s what you hope for - that the kids do their best when it counts. We have to step it up another notch this week, but for a divisional performance, I was really pleased and it was neat to see a lot of kids exceed their expectations.”

For Huffaker and Barnes, there was no margin to perform better than expected. As top-seeded wrestlers at 126 and 120-pounds, the pair were expected to stand atop the podium when it was all over. Huffaker dominated his weight class and advances to the state tourney in line for a run at a state title. As a freshman he placed second at 103-pounds and as a junior he was third at 120-pounds. His goal since a year ago was to win the championship as a senior and he enters the tournament this weekend as the second-ranked wrestler at the weight.

“Noah really dominated his weight class and he was fun to watch wrestle,” said Nelson. “He is one of those kids now that when he steps on the mat, all eyes are on him. He’s exciting, he makes things happen, he’s aggressive and he can go really hard for six minutes. He’s going to do all of the right things and give himself an opportunity to do well at the state tournament. It is going to take a really good kid to beat him.”

Barnes entered the weekend as the secondranked wrestler in Class A at 120-pounds. Barnes seemed on track for the title, when his hopes were derailed by a Columbia Falls wrestler he had defeated earlier this season.

“It was one of those matches where the crowd was on its feet,” described Nelson. “They were going at it from the time the whistle blew. Hunter did a great job early on and basically got caught in a scramble situation where he ended up in a really tight headlock and got pinned. He handled it with class and dignity and the first thing he told me was, ‘That’s not going to stop me.’”

Looking forward to the state A tourney, the top-ranked wrestler in Barnes’ class, Austin Berry of Glendive (39-5), also fell to upset at divisional, putting the pair on opposite sides of the bracket at state.

“There are four kids in that weight that have a legitimate chance to compete for a state title, and Hunter is one of them,” said Nelson.

Kaden Pittman, a junior at 160-pounds, missed out on most of his freshman year of wrestling and all of his sophomore year with injuries and sickness. This season started slow for the talented wrestler due to sickness, but he elevated his skill set and determination as the season progressed and he found himself on the podium at the conclusion of divisional with a third place medal.

“He has really come on as of late and has had a great attitude,” said Nelson. “He had to wrestle the #1-seed in the semis and lost, but came off the mat and said he was going to take third. He never spent any time pouting and came right back and got third. He really wants to be on the podium at state.”

Dillon’s other two semifinalists were seniors Mateo Rupolo at heavyweight and Tate Hanson at 152-pounds. Sophomore Tel Holland battled back from a tough 3-2 quarterfinal match to place fourth at 145-pounds.

Rupolo weighs in about 240 pounds and battles the big fellows that often time go well over six-foot tall and near the 285-pound maximum. In just his second year of wrestling, he has shown impressive improvement through the season and built a 26-15 record heading to state.

“He wrestled his butt off and had a tough couple draws against Frenchtown kids but dominated in the fifth place match,” said Nelson. “He’s jumped in and helped the Beavers in football and now he’s going to the state wrestling tournament.”

Senior Tate Hansen battled and never faltered, falling to a Frenchtown champion in the semifinal round. He battled back into the third place match, led 9-3, but then got over-aggressive to get himself in trouble and fall to a pin.

“The Frenchtown kid he wrestled in the semifinal was the second best kid in the tournament behind Noah in my opinion, so he had a tough draw there,” said Nelson. “In the third place match he was turning a kid, rushed it a little bit, got rolled through and pinned. He’s not somebody that I think can be taken lightly at state. Other than for a freak move he put himself into, he’d of been third place.”

Holland wrote the longest Western A Divisional story on the team, and maybe in all of Class A. To wrestle more than five matches in one day, a tourney needs a special waiver from the Montana High School Association. Holland walked onto the mats six times at Frenchtown, won four matches and placed fourth. He lost a tough quarterfinal match, 3-2, to a Frenchtown kid.

“He wrestled six matches and he ground some kids out and he gave that Frenchtown kid a great match,” said Nelson. He’s a hard working kid and I’m really proud of him. Anybody that goes to sleep on Tel is in trouble because he just keeps coming. You better have a full gas tank when you wrestle Tel.”

Sawyer Anson is a freshman that travels over from Sheridan with his sister to wrestle for Dillon as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools. Anson didn’t place and isn’t going to state, but he had a hand in getting Dillon fired up and on their way to a great tournament with his first round efforts. Anson Dominique McKay of Ronan to open the tournament, and after three rounds and six minutes of wrestling, the grapplers were tied, 9-9. In sudden death overtime, Anson scored the winning takedown and elevated his teammates.

“Everybody really felt we were on a roll after that,” said Nelson. “Everybody was so happy for Anson in a real tough weight as a freshman. Before we went into the championship round, Anson, who was done for the season, asked me if he could practice this week with the state qualifiers. On top of that, he drives over from Sheridan everyday. Someday he’s going to be giving some of those lumps back.”

Erick Piazzola at 132 is a sophomore up a weight class due to Huffaker at 126. He improved through the season as did 205-pounder Jesse Hughes, in just his second year of wrestling.

Western A Divisional Wrestling Tournament at Frenchtown, Feb. 5 Team scores – Frenchtown 332, Columbia Falls 265.5, Ronan 219.5, Libby 126, Dillon 119, Browning 114.5, Corvallis 96, Hamilton 88.5, Whitefish 52.5, Polson 43, Stevensville 38, Butte Central 8, East Helena 8. Dillon results:

120 – Hunter Barnes, Dillon (30-8) placed 2nd and scored 22 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Barnes pinned Izayus Prewett (Polson), 0:36. Quarterfinal - Barnes pinned Cash Corbally (East Helena). 5:40. Semifinal - Barnes dec. Landree Aurund (Whitefish), 13-6. 1st Place Match - Tyler Gilfry (Columbia Falls) pinned Barnes, 1:19.

126 – Noah Huffaker (33-3), Dillon, placed 1st and scored 27 team points. Quarterfinal - Huffaker pinned James Holmes (Butte Central), 0:43. Semifinal - Huffaker pinned Zekiah Meyers (Libby), 1:18. 1st Place Match - Huffaker major decision, Koy McAllister (Ronan), 12-3.

132 – Erick Piazzola (9-31) did not place nor score team points. Champ. Round 1 - Logan Heyne

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Heyne (Whitefish) pinned Piazzola, 1:14. Cons. Round 2 - Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) pinned Piazzola, 1:36.

138 – Sawyer Anson (12-14), Dillon, did not place and scored 2 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Anson won in sudden victory, Dominque McKay (Ronan), 11-9. Quarterfinal - Jason Davis (Corvallis) pinned Anson, 1:01. Cons. Round 2 - Elijah Edwards (Libby) pinned Anson, 0:14.

145 – Tel Holland (21-17), Dillon, placed 4th and scored 20 team points. Champ. Round 2 - Holland pinned Carter Moran (Whitefish), 3:57. Quarterfinal - Zane Martin (Frenchtown) decd. Holland, 3-2. Cons. Round 4 - Holland dec. Charlie Chavez (Corvallis), 8-4. Cons. Round 5 - Holland pinned Peterson Watkins (Ronan), 2:04. Cons. Semi - Holland won by injury default over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls). 3rd Place Match - Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) pinned Holland, 1:44.

152 – Tate Hanson (16-9), Dillon, placed 4th and scored 18 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Hanson pinned Julian Strait (Ronan), 1:01. Quarterfinal - Hanson pinned Bodee Davis (Corvallis), 3:18. Semifinal - Gavin McLean (Frenchtown) pinned Hanson, :28. Cons. Semi - Hanson pinned Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls), 0:57. 3rd Place Match - Jeffery Berryman (Stevensville) pinned Hanson, 2:18.

160 – Kaden Pittman (24-12) placed 3rd and scored 17 team points. Quarterfinal - Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown) pinned Pittman, 2:41. Cons. Round 3 - Pittman pinned Wyatt Gregg (Libby), 1:34. Cons. Semi - Pittman pinned Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls), 1:54. 3rd Place Match - Pittman pinned David Sharp (Browning), 0:44.

205 – Jesse Hughes (14-18) did not place or score team points. Champ. Round 1 - Brody Harris (Frenchtown) pinned Hughes, 1:00. Cons. Round 2 - Nathan Hansen (Frenchtown) pinned Hughes, 1:49.

285 – Mateo Rupolo (26-15) placed 5th and scored 13 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Rupolo pinned Tyler Smith (Libby), 3:34. Quarterfinal - Rupolo dec. Logan Speed (Columbia Falls), 4-3. Semifinal - Philip Herald (Frenchtown) pinned Rupolo, 3:17. Cons. Semi - Austin Brush (Frenchtown) pinned Rupolo, 2:48. 5th Place Match - Rupolo pinned Jackson Davis (Ronan), 2:04.