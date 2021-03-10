Huffaker takes third place at state A mats

Dillon junior Noah Huffaker overcame the disappointment of losing his state semifinal match, which meant his goal of being a champion would not happen, to come back in dominant fashion to place third with an 8-2 win over Kason Olson of Lewistown.

“Noah competed well in one of the deepest weight classes in the state, losing his semi to the eventual champion, 5-3,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “He showed a lot of character and gumption coming back after that match. He really wanted to win that state title. It is so tough to come back after a loss like that, it is character building.”

Huffaker won his opening two matches to earn the semifinal bout with Zander Dean, a member of Sidney’s juggernaut of a team. Dean finished the season with a 29-2 mark and the state title. Huffaker ended the year at 27-3.

“He was really strong and quick on his feet,” said Huffaker of Dean. “He’s cutting (weight) pretty hard, he said he started at 140-something, and I could tell he was gassing out in his earlier matches. I knew I had to keep going and if I could break him, that’s how I could win, because he is just bigger and stronger.”

Through the first two rounds, Dean earned two takedowns and an escape. Huffaker had a reversal to enter the third and final round trailing, 5-2.

“At the end, I was just about to get a reversal and he locked his hands,” said Huffaker of the 1-point penalty that denied the possibility of more points. “I definitely didn’t expect to wrestle him that well.”

Sidney entered the tournament as the overall favorite, with 12 seniors and a dominating history. At the end of the tourney, Sidney placed 14 wrestlers, all with one or fewer losses at the meet. They had six champions, three runner-ups, and five third place finishers.

Huffaker opened the state tourney with a pin in 1:10 of Laurel junior Noah Michaelson. Huffaker said he has been wrestling Michaelson since they were both freshman and wanted to end the match quick to conserve energy for the tough matches ahead.

Likewise, Huffaker handled Bryce Hirsch of Miles City with a 14-2 decision for a quarterfinal win and the chance to face Dean in the semifinal match.

“He was tall, very lanky,” said Huffaker. “I hate kids like that, but I went out there and got a takedown and went to work on top.”

Huffaker dropped to the consolation semifinal round after the loss to Dean and found himself on his back right after the opening whistle in his match with Jonathan Herr (21-8), a senior from Laurel.

“The kid instantly ankle picked me and put me on my back and it was 5-0,” recalled Huffaker. “Props to him. He almost had me there, but I flipped him on his back with a high bridge, and would have pinned him but time ran out.”

After the initial scare, Huffaker secured his berth in the third/fourth place match by outscoring Herr by a final of 21-8.

Huffaker took care of business in his 8-2 consolation championship match with Kason Olson (34-8) of Lewistown.

Huffaker has placed three times at the state tournament, and both his freshman year when he placed second and this year, he ended the state meet with a single loss. Next year he wants to post an unblemished mark at the state meet.

“I want that state chipper,” said Huffaker. “That has been my goal since I was a kid.”