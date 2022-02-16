Huffaker second at state mats, Anson first girl placer

Dillon senior Noah Huffaker set his goal of winning a state wrestling championship a year ago after another one loss tourney left him in third place. As a freshman he lost just one match and finished second.

Sidney junior Owen Lonski has enjoyed a typical Eagle career under coach Guy Melby. Melby has the Sidney program running at an elite level and in a year when many thought the Eagles dominance would end, the team, with efforts like Lonski’s, put everything together to win a fifth consecutive team title and 13th under the coach who also served as an assistant coach on the Sidney football team when the gridders won seven straight Class A championships.

Both Huffaker and Lonski showed elite form advancing to the 126-pound title match. Huffaker pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute and one-half each, and then dominated his semifinal match, 20 to 3.

Lonski, 52-5 on the season, pinned all three of his foes en route to the Saturday night battle of the year-long #1 and #2 Class A rated wrestlers. In the title match, he rallied back from a first round Huffaker lead to post an 11-6 victory for his third state title.

“There were some big scrambles and every time it seemed like he was getting 4 points and we were getting 2,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “He’s a very, very tough kid; there’s a reason he’s a three-time state champion.”

Huffaker came into the match intent on claiming a state title. He was unflinching in his belief that he could win the match and he never stepped backward, he just ran out of time.

“Noah was in the match for a long time and battled hard,” said Nelson. “Up to that point he had dominated his way into the finals with a big splash and had really impressed a lot of people. It is awful hard to win a state title and to get a second in a weight class like that is impressive. I know he fell short of his goal, but he gave himself a chance to win and that is all he could ask for. I am very proud of him.”

On the girls side, Dillon’s Simah Anson marched to the semifinal round off two wins at 138-pounds and ran into Mackenzie Neal of Billings West (17-3), a talented wrestler who would get second with a 2-0 loss in the title match. Anson did not waiver and stapled her next two opponents to place third, Dillon’s first-ever girls wrestling state tournament medalist. Anson, who drives over to Dillon from Sheridan as part of a cooperative agreement between the two schools, will coach the Sheridan Little Guy Wrestling program over the next few months.

“She just had a great attitude all year, continued to get better and work hard, and really turned out to be a warrior,” said Nelson. “I was very proud of her and I love the way she competes. When she hits that mat and the whistle blows, all the kids on our team, boys and girls, are watching her match. She gained a lot of respect for how hard she competed in the moment and the way she found ways to win. She battled and competed hard at every opportunity.”

Hunter Barnes, a junior at 120, wrestled Huffaker every day in practice and the both became better wrestler because of the competition. Barnes gained in wrestling ability and respect from around the state and was considered a possible champ at his weight class. Barnes nearly advanced to the championship, but lost in sudden victory overtime to the Isaac Beardsley, the eventual state champion from Miles City.

“He lost in the semifinals in overtime on a controversial call on a locked hands,” said Nelson. “They blew the whistle early and didn’t give us the escape or the switch and there wasn’t much time on the clock. It was a battle. We beat him in Great Falls and he got us this time and he ended up being the state champ. Hunter was just an inch or a second from being in the finals. It was so very close.”

Barnes advanced to the third place match and fell to Austin Berry of Glendive, the topranked wrestler at the weight for most of the season. Berry placed second a year ago to Sidney’s Owen Lonski. Berry caught Barnes and pinned the Dillon wrestler who settled for fourth.

Dillon senior Tate Hansen placed sixth at 152-pounds, an outstanding end to his BCHS wrestling career.

“Tate battled his way to the podium and had some real solid matches,” said Nelson. “He was in every match and in the last one he lost at the buzzer. It is nice to see a senior go out like that.”

The balance of Dillon’s team all one at least one match in a testament to the vast improvement the squad showed from the start of the season.

“The one thing that stands out in my mind is the progress of the team,” said Nelson. “From where we were at the beginning of the year, with young kids with very little mat time and experience, by the end of the year we were competing with just about everybody. Some of these kids were giving real good wrestlers a go to the end. That shows me a lot.”

“The kids really got tight as a team and really started clicking. They got on board and you could see a switch click and we made some good progress. Of course you could always to better, but there were definitely positives.”

MHSA 2022 State Championships

Dillon boys results

120 - Hunter Barnes (33-10) placed 4th and scored 17 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Barnes pinned Tyrus

Champ. Round 1 - Barnes pinned Tyrus Hall (Billings Central/Joliet), 2:08. Quarterfinal - Barnes pinned Carson Harris (Havre), 0:38. Semifinal - Isaac Beardsley (Miles City) won in sudden victory over Barnes, 5-3. Cons. Semi - Barnes major dec. Beau Contreraz (Lockwood), 11-1. 3rd Place Match - Austin Berry (Glendive) pinned Barnes, 4:39. 126 – Noah Huffaker (36-4) placed

126 – Noah Huffaker (36-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Huffaker pinned Jakob Kominsky (Billings Central), 1:21. Quarterfinal - Huffaker pinned Zekiah Meyers (Libby), 1:33. Semifinal - Huffaker tech fall Colter Fleming (Livingston), 3:52, 20-3. 1st Place Match - Owen Lonski (Sidney) dec. Huffaker, 11-6. 145 – Tel Holland (22-19) pscored 3

145 – Tel Holland (22-19) pscored 3 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Aden Winder (Laurel) pinned Holland, 2:40. Cons. Round 1 - Holland pinned Peterson Watkins (Ronan), 2:16. Cons. Round 2 - Landon Bishop (Ronan) major dec. Holland, 15- 2.

152 – Tate Hanson (19-12) placed 6th and scored 10 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jace Buchanan (Laurel) pinned Hanson, 2:40. Cons. Round 1 - Hanson pinned Landon Caplette (Havre), 0:57. Cons. Round 2 - Hanson pinned Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls), 2:04. Cons. Round 3 - Hanson dec. Joey Wise (Libby), 6-4. Cons. Semi - Riley Pleninger (Havre) pinned Hanson, 1:37. 5th Place Match - Caleb Cheff (Ronan) won in sudden victory over Hanson, 5-3.

160 – Kaden Pittman (25-14) scored 3 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Reske

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Reske (Glendive) pinned Pittman, 4:35. Cons. Round 1 - Pittman pinned Carter Morgan (Hamilton), 0:53. Cons. Round 2 - Jonny Williams (Corvallis) dec. Pittman, 9-5.

285 – Mateo Rupolo (27-17) scored 3 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Wolfe (Lewistown) dec. Rupolo, 3-2. Cons. Round 1 - Rupolo pinned Zale Thomas (Havre), 2:46. Cons. Round 2 - Austin Brush (Frenchtown) pinned Rupolo, 1:37.

MHSA 2022 State Championships

Dillon girls results

113 - Faye Holland (31-14) scored 9 team points.

Champ. Round 2 - After a bye, Hol land pinned Madison Shenefelt (Billings West), 1:36. Champ. Round 3 - Holland dec. Gracelyn Hanson (Billings Senior Girls), 14-8. Quarterfinal - Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls Girls)pinned Holland, 5:12. Cons. Round 6 - Holland dec. Keely Heaton (Baker Girls), 8-5. Cons. Round 7 - Hannah Hurst (Hamilton Girls) pinned Holland, 3:48.

113 – Clancy Setzer (12-17) scored 7 team points.

Champ. Round 2 - After a first round bye, Setzer won in sudden victory over Izzy Baker (Harlem Girls), 9-7. Champ. Round 3 - Robin Leidholt (Miles City Girls) pinned Setzer, 1:07. Cons. Round 4 - Setzer pinned Jessie LaPier (Butte Girls), 2:23. Cons. Round 5 - Brianna Larsen (Gallatin Girls) pinned Setzer, 4:11.

120 – Izzy McCrea (14-23) scored 4 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - McCrea pinned Ryley Martin (Frenchtown Girls), 1:28. Champ. Round 2 - Hania Halverson (Flathead Girls) pinned McCrea, 1:08. Cons. Round 2 - Katie Johnson (Deer Lodge Girls) pinned McCrea, 1:42.

138 – Simah Anson (22-14) placed 3rd and scored 20 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Anson pinned Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown Girls), 1:28. Quarterfinal - Anson dec. Maria Matosich (Gallatin Girls), 9-6. Semifinal - Makenzee Neal (Billings West Girls) pinned Anson, 3:00. Cons. Semi - Anson pinned Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown Girls), 1:42. 3rd Place Match - Anson pinned Maria Matosich (Gallatin Girls), 2:56.