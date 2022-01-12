Huffaker 2nd at Bozeman, BCHS girls place three of four

Noah Huffaker has been close to realizing his goal of becoming a state wrestling champion in past tournaments, but now he is on his final mission. As a senior he will take his final shot at the gold when the tourney unfolds in Billings. The 126-pounder made a major move at the prestigious Bozeman Invitational this past weekend, narrowly losing the title match to defending state champ Cooper Lane (25-4) of Huntley Project.

Huffaker rolled through the bracket as the #2 seed, pinning Jayrall Yazzie of Anaconda, Chase Kirkland of Three Forks, and Demetrio Salarias of Billings Senior. In the final, Huffaker and Lane were tied 9-9 with 30 seconds left in the match.

“We decided to cut him and take him down for the win,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson. “He just wasn’t able to get a shot off. I felt Noah did a really good job on his feet in the first round so I felt he was comfortable there. I thought Noah would have a shot to take him down to win it and it just didn’t work out that way.” Nelson explained that for

Nelson explained that for most of the season Huffaker was up a weight and then battled sickness, but is finally healthy. “I’m hoping he can have

“I’m hoping he can have some real fun these next few weeks and focus,” said Nelson. He’s got a good opportunity to be real competitive at the state Class A tournament.”

Tel Holland, a sophomore at l45, placed seventh, battling upperclassmen. He won two on the winners side, and dropped down and won two in the consolation bracket to medal.

On the girls side, Nelson feels the teams four girls improve each day in the first year of the program. At Bozeman, Faye Holland, a freshman at 113 placed fourth, Izzy McRae, a sophomore at 120 placed sixth, and Simah Anson, a senior from Sheridan at 138 placed fourth.

Dillon hosted Butte High for Senior Night Tuesday and will compete at East Helena with Helena High and Helena Capital on Thursday.