HS gym project moving closer to completion

The BW Lodge gymnasium renovation project is inching closer to completion, with a few items to finalize before the project can affirmatively be marked “done.”

The gymnasium’s last few items to check off include mechanical systems that are not operating as expected, and incorrect storage cabinets for band equipment.

BW Lodge is the third part of a multi-building bond project for Beaverhead County High School, approved by voters in 2017. The nearly $10 million project renovated the main high school building and BW Lodge, and created a new Vo-Ag building. The work at the main school campus is done.

Owner’s representative Dan McGee told the school board Dec. 14 these issues tend to crop up at the end of any building project. The mechanical system problems relate to the age of the water tanks, which did not appear to have issues until new equipment was installed in other parts of the system.

The wrong cabinets for the band room were ordered, and the company will not exchange them for the correct ones, McGee added. He said he is attempting to find a buyer for the incorrect cabinets.

The Vo-Ag building repairs are still in limbo, as attorneys for the school district and the general contractor attempt to resolve air and water leakage issues and buckling floors with the new facility. The general contractor, ESI, blames the problems on decisions made by the district’s previous owner’s representative Andy Allen, stating he cut corners and added improvements that were not part of the building’s initial design specifications.

The board previously offered a possible fix to the flooring contractor, who has not responded yet to that offer, McGee said.

Decisions on whether to move forward with two alternative items left over for BW Lodge – the concessions area and the northwest entrance renovations – will not be made until the district and McGee have a better idea of how much money is left over from the bond, he said. That cannot be determined until all the leftover work on the BW Lodge is done and the Vo-Ag building fixes are decided – and it is clear who will pay for them.