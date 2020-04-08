Hren, Nelson appeal district court conviction to Montana Supreme Court

A Dillon couple recently sentenced in a longstanding road dispute appealed that conviction to the Montana Supreme Court on April 1.

Residents Cheryl Hren and Jeffry Nelson were each issued 12-year deferred sentences and thousands of dollars in fines for felony stalking and criminal endangerment charges in Fifth Judicial District Court in February. The pair also received suspended jail time for misdemeanor stalking charges in the same case. Deferrals allow defendants to abide by court conditions for a period of time, and ask for dismissal of the charges after that time period.

A jury convicted Hren and Nelson last year over their actions related to a decades-long road dispute with the Meine family. The criminal endangerment charges stemmed from Hren and Nelson replacing a fence over a cattle guard on Small Horn Canyon Road in 2016, and putting a decking screw in a railroad tie part of that fence. The jury found the placement of the decking screw to create a substantial bodily injury to the Meine family members, who cut into the railroad tie with a chainsaw.

The stalking charges resulted from Hren and Nelson repeatedly blocking gates along the road, which the Meines have a prescriptive easement to use to access their land. Hren and Nelson blocked that access by securing gates with barbed wire or chain on several occasions in 2017.

The Hren and Meine families have feuded over roadway access on Small Horn Canyon for decades. The families have been locked in a civil court case to nail down that easement since the Meines filed the original case in 2010. Former Fifth Judicial District Judge Loren Tucker sided with the Meines in a 2014 ruling, and the Montana Supreme Court affirmed the decision in 2015.

The Hren family sought clarification on Tucker’s ruling, which was decided in their favor by Judge Dan Wilson of Flathead County last year. The Meine family appealed Wilson’s decision to the supreme court, which is in the opening argument phase in that case.

The criminal case is DA 20-0190; the civil case is DA-19-0622.