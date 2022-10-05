How sweet it is
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The Dillon Concert Association opened their 2022-23 series last Tuesday night with Steve Leslie performing the music of James Taylor. During his interaction with the audience Leslie passed on the tidbit that the crowd was the largest to attend a DCA event in ten years. The next show will feature classical pianit Jeeyoon Kim on December 5. J.P. Plutt photo
