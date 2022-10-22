Hot Springs active shooter arrested

A man accused of firing a shotgun at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge after a fight early Saturday is held in the Beaverhead County Jail.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Beaverhead County Undersheriff David Wendt said in a press release. Several 911 calls from the lodge reported gunmen with shotguns firing at the lodge from the outside, and some of the suspects may have fled in an unknown vehicle. One armed suspect was detained as police arrived.

Police from the Dillon Police Department, Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol secured and searched the scene. The incident started after an alcohol-fueled fight took place inside the lodge; the men were asked to leave. One allegedly returned from his cabin with a pistol and began firing aimlessly, and wandered around the area until he was arrested by officers. It was determined that only one person was responsible for the gunshots.

Police allegedly recovered three loaded firearms from the suspect.

No injuries were reported. Multiple felony charges are pending, Wendt added.

