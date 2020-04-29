Hospital, UMW reduce work force

The University of Montana Western and Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, two of the largest employers in Beaverhead County, announced last week they had implemented staff reduction measures. In both cases, the reduction in force decisions were forced by the economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting safety measures.

UMW notified 15 employees in dining services that they would be on temporary furlough beginning May 22 with an anticipated return to work on Aug. 17.

“These are challenging times that come with some very hard decisions. We want to keep everyone employed, but we are, of course, required to live within our budget,” said UMW Chancellor Beth Weatherby. “Due to our students and the Youth Challenge cadets currently being away from our campus, the cancellation or postponement of events and our summer geology student residencies being canceled, the revenue stream that funds these salaries was no longer available. We all look forward to the day when the students return to Dillon and when we can welcome these employees back to campus in August at the end of the temporary furlough.”

According to UMW Vice Chancellor Michael Reid in a press release, the university will try to identify alternate work for impacted employees and place employees when possible. Reid added that furloughed employees will continue to receive their health insurance benefits with the school making the employer-paid contribution for up to six months. Employees will also retain accrued leave balances that will reactivate when they return to work. In addition, the school will work with impacted employees who apply for all state and federal unemployment benefits.

Barrett Hospital reduced their staff by five employees on May 22 and also reduced hours for a number of staff.

“We take very seriously the responsibility to meet the health care needs of our community, as well as preserve the well-being and capability of our enterprise for the future,” said Ken Westman, CEO Barrett Hospital & HealthCare. “ These are unprecedented times, and this was not a decision we wanted to make nor do we take it lightly, but we have to take immediate action to ensure that we can sustain our operations during and after the COVID-19 crisis ends.”

According to a Barrett Hospital press release, the facility estimates a $2 million revenue loss in the month of April alone.

“Elective surgeries are one of the cornerstones of our hospital’s operating model — and the negative financial impact due to the cancellations of these procedures cannot be overstated,” explained Westman. “In addition, patients are understandably cautious and choosing to defer any non-emergency treatments or routine visits until this COVID-19 crisis slows down.”

The press release explained that with the number of nonemergency procedures and surgeries placed on hold to prepare for COVID-19 patients, the hospital doesn’t need the workforce required just weeks ago. The hospital is seeing fewer patients than normal in its hospital and clinic and has had to reduce, reconfigure, or in some cases curtail, many of its services in accordance with the state order in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to non-infected patients.