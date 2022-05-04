Honors recital
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
The BCHS Music Department celebrated excellence last Wednesday with performances from the majority of the groups that have qualified for the State Music Festival. In the photo above, Aubrey Hawley and Ryanne Hutchinson perform the piece “Andantino” by Berr as a clarinet duet. J.P. Plutt photo
