Homicide, obstructing suspects plead not guilty

Two of the three Dillon residents charged in relation to the January death of a 49-year-old Dillon man pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

The third person charged in the case, 56-year-old Kerry “Sam” Johnson, has yet to enter a plea.

Sandy Moore, 19, and Cristina VanDuinen, 23, said little in Fifth Judicial District Court. All District Court hearings are being held through video conferencing software during the coronavirus pandemic and the current shelter in place order from Gov. Steve Bullock. Moore and VanDuinen are held in the Beaverhead County Jail.

Moore is charged with felony deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly killing Larry Coon of Dillon in the home they shared on Thomsen Avenue, and allegedly trying to hide the body. VanDuinen is charged with felony obstructing justice and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence for allegedly knowing about the death and possibly helping Moore hide the body.

Johnson is charged with felony obstructing justice for allegedly knowing about the death and delaying reporting to police. Arrangements still need to be made to allow Johnson to issue a plea remotely. District Court staff are unsure if Johnson has the technology to conduct a hearing that way.

Police found Coon dead following a welfare check at his home on Jan. 11. Officers discovered Coon wedged behind a washer and dryer with a bag over his head. Initial autopsy results indicated he died from strangulation, sometime be tween Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.

Deliberate homicide is punishable by up to life in prison or the death penalty. Tampering (and conspiracy to tamper) with physical evidence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Felony obstructing justice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger kept bond at $200,000 for both Moore and VanDuinen, and required them to wear GPS monitoring devices if they do post bond. Johnson is out of jail after posting $15,000 cash bail.