Homebound area students get bus boost

Long employed to deliver some area kids to area schools, some local school buses and bus drivers recently got repurposed to deliver some school to kids.

“We are taking meals to students outside of town—lunch for that day and breakfast the next day,” said Beaverhead County High School Transportation Supervisor Jack Bergeson, who oversees the regular school bus service for students for Dillon Elementary School District #10 and BCHS.

“We’re also delivering some homework assignments,” said Bergeson of a weekday service designed for students living in homes without Internet access.

The deliveries to about 90 student homes each weekday form part of area school’s efforts to help their students keep up with their studies and nutrition during the ongoing shelter-at-home order from Gov. Steve Bullock that has shut down Montana’s public schools for the past month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This gives the kids some sense of normalcy, getting a hot lunch meal every weekday,” said Bergeson of students still getting used to the new abnormal of keeping up with their teachers and studies remotely—via phone and computer and video.

“They have enough stuff to deal with right now, and so do their parents, trying to manage work while staying at home with their kids,” added Bergeson of the added burdens put on families by shelter-at-home order.

The school bus delivery service also takes into account Gov. Bullock’s social distancing guidelines that direct people to stay at least six feet apart to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“You knock and go,” said Bergeson the school bus drivers practice to alert students to the arrival of their food and/ or schoolwork at their front doors—and then get as far away as possible before those doors get opened.

“It’s like adult ring-and-run.”

The deliveries have also helped keep school bus drivers busy.

”The drivers were chomping at the bit, just wanting something to do,” said Bergeson, who rotates four of his drivers on one week, with four others coming in the next week.

“It works out really well.”

The delivery service also helps keep school food service workers busier during the state shutdown.

“We are so fortunate to be able to keep doing this for our kids. We closed down on Friday, by Tuesday up and running again,” said SD #10 Hot Lunch Director Pam Scott of the brief break between the time the state’s schools shut down and the launch of local efforts to keep providing breakfasts and lunches for the students during the shutdown.

“I’ve got a great bunch of ladies willing to put on a mask and go to work,” laughed Scott, a ten-year veteran of the SD #10 kitchen, which is also offering meal pickup service for students and their parents during the shutdown, with a side order of social distancing.

“They drive up and signal how many meals they need, and we put the food on a cart and push it out onto the sidewalk, then they pick up the food from the cart and drive away before we go out and get the cart,” explained Scott of the safe pickup procedure, the meals for which have evolved since it began about a month ago.

“When we first started with this, we didn’t know the school would be closed this long, so we were just making grab-and-go breakfasts in a sack,” recalled Scott.

“But after awhile, we figured the kids would get tired of just sandwiches, so we went to hot lunches, and the numbers increased dramatically,” said Scott, whose crew now averages around 260 lunches per day, about a third of which are delivered by school bus, with around a dozen of the families taking advantage of her crew’s efforts coming from BCHS.

That’s less than half the 550—600 total lunches SD #10 averages when the schools are open.

And Scott says that while she and her crew remain happy to do the work, they are getting far less joy from it since the shutdown that prevents kids from coming into the school cafeteria to eat.

“We are really missing the kids and I think they are missing us,” said Scott, whose crew gets waves, smiles and blown kisses from kids arriving for meal pickups.

“It’s just school without the kids.”