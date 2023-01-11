Holland wins first-ever BCHS girls’ mat title at Bozeman

Faye Holland, a sophomore wrestling at 126 pounds, became Dillon’s first girl tournament champion in the sport of wrestling when she posted a perfect record at the Bozeman LeProwse Friday and Saturday. She came home with a gold medal and a black eye, both courtesy of her championship bout aginst Lucia Schlapfler of Missoula Big Sky. Holland took a 9-5 decision.“Faye will go down in history as the first Dillon girl to ever win a tournament,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson of the team’s second year with girls. “She can really shoot, she’s got great feet and she just doesn’t ...