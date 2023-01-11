Holland wins first-ever BCHS girls’ mat title at Bozeman

Holland wins first-ever BCHS girls’ mat title at Bozeman

Article Image Alt Text

Faye Holland, a sophomore wrestling at 126 pounds, became Dillon’s first girl tournament champion in the sport of wrestling when she posted a perfect record at the Bozeman LeProwse Friday and Saturday. She came home with a gold medal and a black eye, both courtesy of her championship bout aginst Lucia Schlapfler of Missoula Big Sky. Holland took a 9-5 decision.“Faye will go down in history as the first Dillon girl to ever win a tournament,” said Dillon coach T.J. Nelson of the team’s second year with girls. “She can really shoot, she’s got great feet and she just doesn’t ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!