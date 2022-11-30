Holiday cheer abounds with festival, stroll, parade

Dillon will ring in the holiday season Friday, Dec. 2 with the annual Parade of Lights, Christmas Stroll and Festival of Trees celebrations.

The Festival of Trees is a two-day event at the Frontier Events Center, with Friday night as “family night.” Attendees can admire the decorated trees and other items that will be auctioned off at the Saturday evening gala. Family Night is free attendance, and will feature a performance from the Shine Studio dancers, and Santa will be on hand to hear people’s Christmas wish lists. This year a dessert bar featuring Sugar Coated goodies will be featured.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Beaverhead County Courthouse; parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Story.” Floats will follow the traditional parade route loop – from the courthouse to Idaho Street, turning left on Center, down Montana Street, left on Sebree to Idaho Street, up Idaho to Bannack, ending at the courthouse.

The Christmas Stroll starts after the parade, when businesses stay open later and showcase their offerings for early Christmas shopping. Free gift wrapping and $1 hot cocoa will be available between Southwestern Montana News and the Bookstore on Idaho Street. There will be a bouncy house downtown and a Live Nativity Scene at First Baptist Church.

The Beaverhead County Museum will be open from 3-8 p.m. Friday for the Christmas Stroll. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Museum staff will showcase the new Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana exhibit and the Audubon Birds of Southwest Montana exhibit; they will also discuss their plans for the upcoming trains and railroad exhibit. The Museum Gift Store will be open with Montana-made items, and the Centennial Valley Historical Society will have T-shirts and history books available for purchase.

New exhibits such as “Life in the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp,” “Children’s Clothes of Yesteryears,” and “Dillon’s History of Apothecaries” will be open, and there will be scavenger hunts for those interested. Attendees can also enjoy the exhibits with in-depth information through the new “Guide by Cell” service with their own cell phone.

The Festival of Trees Gala will be Saturday night starting at 5 p.m.. The typical baron of beef dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions will take place that evening at the Frontier Events Center. Tickets for the festival are $40 and are available for purchase at Taylor Realty or The Bookstore on Idaho Street in Dillon. This year’s recipients of Festival of Trees grants are the Dillon Kennel Club and Jaycee Park.

Donations for the Festival of Trees auctions can be dropped off at Taylor Realty or the Frontier Events Center Nov. 28-29; monetary donations are also welcome. For more information on the Festival of Trees, call Megan Chilson (406-6600667), Mary Rouse (406-660-0094), or Vana Taylor (406-925-1989).

For entry forms or more information about the Parade of Lights or Christmas Stroll, call the Chamber of Commerce at 406-683-5511 or email info@beaverheadchamber.org. For museum information, call 406-683-5027 or email bvhdmuseum@hotmail.com.