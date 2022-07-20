History Days Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The “old school” condition of streets downtown added challenges to the work of organizers of this week’s Dillon History Days.But it at least will add an extra layer of authenticity to the event’s recreations and celebrations of the final two decades of the 19th century.“Mud and dirt and wagon ruts,” said Stan Smith, chair of the Dillon Montana Community Foundation (DMCF), which is staging the annual Dillon History Days this year under the theme The Beginning 1880–1899.“The streets right now look a lot like they did in the 1890s.”The ongoing street project working its way through Dillon tends to take ...