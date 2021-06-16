History of the BCHS Alumni Cup resdicovered, 26 names added to list

Each and every year at the Beaverhead County High School graduation, there is the presentation of the Alumni Cup winner. For the class of 2021, Madalen Shipman became the recipient during the school’s 113th commencement ceremony.

BCHS Assistant Principal John English read a script that has likely been handed down for decades. English announced, “The recipient of the Alumni Cup is chosen based on four characteristics: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Since 1956, this award has been given to the graduating senior that the Beaverhead County High School staff believes best embodies these four characteristics. The trophy is located in the entryway of the high school. On it is a list of all the past winners and every year the recipient is awarded with a plaque at graduation.”

The description is one of an all around person. A student who is not only successful on the academic side at BCHS, but also one that is a positive role model for other students, and leads by the strength of their character. The name inscribed on the Alumni Cup is decided by a vote of the BCHS staff.

Shipman, one of four valedictorians in her class, certainly has the resume that earned her the distinction of receiving the award. Shipman spent four years in both student council and Key Club, and three years in National Honor Society. She served a year on the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council and four years as a member of the Catholic Youth Coalition board.

In school politics, she served as class president her freshman, sophomore and junior years and vice president as a senior when she was also student body president.

As an athlete, she competed four years in cross country, basketball and track and field, earning academic all state honors in each sport for four years. She twice earned all state honors in both cross country and track and field.

Shipman plans to attend Carroll College as a nursing student while competing on the school’s cross country and track and field teams.

The Dillon Tribune opted to do a deep dive into the archives looking for an original copy of the award criteria. The 1956 edition did not reveal a more full description of the Alumni Cup criteria, but it did discover a complete list of the past winners.

The1956 Dillon Tribune headline stated – Urgent Need for New Alumni Cup at BCHS. The story read:

There is no place for additional names on the “Alumni Cup” at the high school and former students are asked to rally ‘round with donations to provide a new one – in time for this year’s presentation.

Containers have been placed the Mitchell and Gosman drug stores for collections.

The present “Alumni Cup” was first inscribed with a student’s name 26 years ago. Each year the faculty chooses the graduate who in their opinion best exemplifies the attributes of Service, Leadership, Character and Scholarship. The cup becomes his or her property for the year until a successor is named. Now the space for the names is filled and the time approaches for the new award. All Alumni of the school are asked to contribute to the fund for the new cup so that this traditional award can be continued.

The search for the the original intent of the award was not found in the 1930 back issues of the Dillon Tribune, but there was a mention of the Alumni Club, a group of BCHS graduates who commissioned the original cup. The Alumni Club held a big party for graduates each year.

Said the Dillon Tribune on May 23, 1930:

The large pavilion at Dillmont park has been decorated in a most attractive manner for the first of the commencement week activities tonight when the annual alumni dance will be held in honor of the 1930 class of graduates from the Beaverhead county high school.

Below please find a complete list of the BCHS Alumni Cup winners:

2021 – Madalen Shipman

2020 – Kylee Pittman

2019 – Lindsay Huber

2018 – Serena Nelson

2017 – Tessa Sawyer

2016 – Kyle Finch

2015 – Cierra Lamey

2014 – Courtney Linder

2013 – Morgan Peterson

2012 – Carly King

2011 – Alexander Basile

2010 – Claire Larson

2009 – Shelby DeMars & Anna Brammer

2008 – Susanne Rehse

2007 – Tucker Vezina

2006 – Theresa Bennett

2005 – Caitlin Jenne

2004 – Jenny J. Hunt

2003 – Kristi Benson

2002 – Kyla Rice

2001 – Kapri Malesich

2000 – Rachael McGinley

1999 – Chad Rice & Allison Warren

1998 –Kevin Barnhart

1997 – Jeremy Howard

1996 – Allisun Garland

1995 – Stephanie Blomquist

1994 –Brittany Taylor

1993 – Angela Skinner

1992 – Jennifer Gaasch

1991 – Jodi Jones

1990 – Amy Botsford

1989 – Kami Benson

1988 – Kevin Donovan

1987 – Trista Taylor

1986 – Stefani Gray

1985 – Amber Hilton

1984 – Travis Hilton

1983 – Don Hickethier

1982 – Wendy Wright

1981 – Rich Brown

1980 – Brad Mitchell

1979 – Arlene Hull

1978 – Janet Smith

1977 – Joyce Hull

1976 – Cheryl Arbour

1975 – Stephen Davis

1974 – Connie Jardine

1973 – Jeanne A. Seidensticker

1972 – Daniel C. McGinley

1971 – William Forrester

1970 – Susan Davis

1969 – David Cypher

1968 – Jean Kimi Saito

1967 – James T. Hagenbarth

1966 – Frances Mooney

1965 – John S. Monger

1964 – LaLynn Pewe

1963 – William Slanger

1962 – Wilbur G. Gilbert III

1961 – Ronald A. Benson

1960 – David Hilger

1959 – William B. Willis

1958 – Robert C. D’Evelyn

1957 – William E. James

1956 – Stephen Foster

1955 – Bob Loveridge

1954 – Gail Huntley

1953 – Dick Denny

1952 – Mary Ellen Conover

1951 – Daniel B. Hawkins

1950 – Charles Hendron

1949 – John Peterson

1948 – Rosemary Lane

1947 – Ford Knight

1946 – Robert Wolf

1945 – Robert Gosman

1944 – Dee K. Smith

1943 – Paul A. Sacry, Jr.

1942 – Ray Conger

1941 – Alice Davis

1940 – Jo Ann Deputy

1939 – William C. Tower

1938 – Arthur Christiansen

1937 – Paul L. Simons

1936 – Lew D. Brundage

1935 – Harold N. Wheat

1934 – Clarence O’Brien

1933 – Frank H. Tyro

1932 – James Kurtz

1931 – Bill Bates

1930 – Cora Anderson