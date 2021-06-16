History of the BCHS Alumni Cup resdicovered, 26 names added to list
Madalen Shipman received the honor of Alumni Cup winner during the Beaverhead County High School graduation on May 30. J.P. Plutt photo
Each and every year at the Beaverhead County High School graduation, there is the presentation of the Alumni Cup winner. For the class of 2021, Madalen Shipman became the recipient during the school’s 113th commencement ceremony.
BCHS Assistant Principal John English read a script that has likely been handed down for decades. English announced, “The recipient of the Alumni Cup is chosen based on four characteristics: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Since 1956, this award has been given to the graduating senior that the Beaverhead County High School staff believes best embodies these four characteristics. The trophy is located in the entryway of the high school. On it is a list of all the past winners and every year the recipient is awarded with a plaque at graduation.”
The description is one of an all around person. A student who is not only successful on the academic side at BCHS, but also one that is a positive role model for other students, and leads by the strength of their character. The name inscribed on the Alumni Cup is decided by a vote of the BCHS staff.
Shipman, one of four valedictorians in her class, certainly has the resume that earned her the distinction of receiving the award. Shipman spent four years in both student council and Key Club, and three years in National Honor Society. She served a year on the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council and four years as a member of the Catholic Youth Coalition board.
In school politics, she served as class president her freshman, sophomore and junior years and vice president as a senior when she was also student body president.
As an athlete, she competed four years in cross country, basketball and track and field, earning academic all state honors in each sport for four years. She twice earned all state honors in both cross country and track and field.
Shipman plans to attend Carroll College as a nursing student while competing on the school’s cross country and track and field teams.
The Dillon Tribune opted to do a deep dive into the archives looking for an original copy of the award criteria. The 1956 edition did not reveal a more full description of the Alumni Cup criteria, but it did discover a complete list of the past winners.
The1956 Dillon Tribune headline stated – Urgent Need for New Alumni Cup at BCHS. The story read:
There is no place for additional names on the “Alumni Cup” at the high school and former students are asked to rally ‘round with donations to provide a new one – in time for this year’s presentation.
Containers have been placed the Mitchell and Gosman drug stores for collections.
The present “Alumni Cup” was first inscribed with a student’s name 26 years ago. Each year the faculty chooses the graduate who in their opinion best exemplifies the attributes of Service, Leadership, Character and Scholarship. The cup becomes his or her property for the year until a successor is named. Now the space for the names is filled and the time approaches for the new award. All Alumni of the school are asked to contribute to the fund for the new cup so that this traditional award can be continued.
The search for the the original intent of the award was not found in the 1930 back issues of the Dillon Tribune, but there was a mention of the Alumni Club, a group of BCHS graduates who commissioned the original cup. The Alumni Club held a big party for graduates each year.
Said the Dillon Tribune on May 23, 1930:
The large pavilion at Dillmont park has been decorated in a most attractive manner for the first of the commencement week activities tonight when the annual alumni dance will be held in honor of the 1930 class of graduates from the Beaverhead county high school.
Below please find a complete list of the BCHS Alumni Cup winners:
2021 – Madalen Shipman
2020 – Kylee Pittman
2019 – Lindsay Huber
2018 – Serena Nelson
2017 – Tessa Sawyer
2016 – Kyle Finch
2015 – Cierra Lamey
2014 – Courtney Linder
2013 – Morgan Peterson
2012 – Carly King
2011 – Alexander Basile
2010 – Claire Larson
2009 – Shelby DeMars & Anna Brammer
2008 – Susanne Rehse
2007 – Tucker Vezina
2006 – Theresa Bennett
2005 – Caitlin Jenne
2004 – Jenny J. Hunt
2003 – Kristi Benson
2002 – Kyla Rice
2001 – Kapri Malesich
2000 – Rachael McGinley
1999 – Chad Rice & Allison Warren
1998 –Kevin Barnhart
1997 – Jeremy Howard
1996 – Allisun Garland
1995 – Stephanie Blomquist
1994 –Brittany Taylor
1993 – Angela Skinner
1992 – Jennifer Gaasch
1991 – Jodi Jones
1990 – Amy Botsford
1989 – Kami Benson
1988 – Kevin Donovan
1987 – Trista Taylor
1986 – Stefani Gray
1985 – Amber Hilton
1984 – Travis Hilton
1983 – Don Hickethier
1982 – Wendy Wright
1981 – Rich Brown
1980 – Brad Mitchell
1979 – Arlene Hull
1978 – Janet Smith
1977 – Joyce Hull
1976 – Cheryl Arbour
1975 – Stephen Davis
1974 – Connie Jardine
1973 – Jeanne A. Seidensticker
1972 – Daniel C. McGinley
1971 – William Forrester
1970 – Susan Davis
1969 – David Cypher
1968 – Jean Kimi Saito
1967 – James T. Hagenbarth
1966 – Frances Mooney
1965 – John S. Monger
1964 – LaLynn Pewe
1963 – William Slanger
1962 – Wilbur G. Gilbert III
1961 – Ronald A. Benson
1960 – David Hilger
1959 – William B. Willis
1958 – Robert C. D’Evelyn
1957 – William E. James
1956 – Stephen Foster
1955 – Bob Loveridge
1954 – Gail Huntley
1953 – Dick Denny
1952 – Mary Ellen Conover
1951 – Daniel B. Hawkins
1950 – Charles Hendron
1949 – John Peterson
1948 – Rosemary Lane
1947 – Ford Knight
1946 – Robert Wolf
1945 – Robert Gosman
1944 – Dee K. Smith
1943 – Paul A. Sacry, Jr.
1942 – Ray Conger
1941 – Alice Davis
1940 – Jo Ann Deputy
1939 – William C. Tower
1938 – Arthur Christiansen
1937 – Paul L. Simons
1936 – Lew D. Brundage
1935 – Harold N. Wheat
1934 – Clarence O’Brien
1933 – Frank H. Tyro
1932 – James Kurtz
1931 – Bill Bates
1930 – Cora Anderson
