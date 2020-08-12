UPDATED: Lemhi closed for Bear Creek Fire hazards

This story was corrected due to updated information from Beaverhead County 911.

The hazardous growth of the Bear Creek Fire near Lemhi Pass on the Montana-Idaho border prompted Montana Department of Transportation to close Lemhi Pass Road from Brenner Lane to the Idaho border Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, first identified at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday grew to approximately 1,500 acres Wednesday morning from 200 acres when it started, according to InciWeb, the online incident information site. There is a red flag warning currently in effect for low humidity and high winds predicted in the area, and smoke from the fire is blanketing the valley.

Read more in next week's Dillon Tribune.