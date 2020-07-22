High school takes first stab at school reopening plans

Beaverhead County High School officials outlined its preliminary plan to hold some form of in-person schooling this fall, with different levels of attendance based on how prevalent the coronavirus is in the area.

BCHS Superintendent/Principal Gary Haverfield reviewed a draft plan for the 2020-21 school year with the school board July 13. The document lists four levels of options depending on the pandemic’s spread in Beaverhead County, with the lowest level citing no restrictions on personal instruction, and the highest level directing completely online instruction. The overall assumptions underlying the plan are that schools will reopen in some fashion in the fall, with potential periodic closures depending on virus outbreaks; a second wave of viral infections are expected; student attendance is expected to decline; and it may also be in effect for the 2021-22 school year.

Regardless of the level, frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas are expected; student learning outcomes will be uneven; and teachers will have to reinforce prevention procedures, such as frequent hand-washing and routine use of face coverings.

Haverfield noted water fountains at the school would likely be turned off, with students encouraged to bring water bottles and receive instruction on how to refill them safely. Lockers are likely not going to be used to reduce the chances of congregation of students in hallways. The district will consider providing daycare options for essential school employees, and is investigating health screening options for students and staff.

The plan also lists how district officials will communicate changes and updates to the community at large, and details how it will work with local public health. There will be guidelines and procedures in place for how to address a COVID-19 positive case either among students or staff, and how to help trace contacts of that positive case. Student privacy must be maintained in all situations, he added.

The school board approved the first reading of the policy, recognizing it is expected to continue to change as needed. The board also approved a tentative bus route/transportation plan, though that is also expected to change and needs to be approved by the county’s Transportation Committee (see related story).