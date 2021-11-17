High school sees fewer COVID case disruptions, adds air purifiers

Beaverhead County High School’s new COVID-19 case counts have declined, matching state and county case decreases.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the school board Nov. 8 that new cases in staff and students are dropping over time, and so is the number of close contacts associated with those cases. He attributed that to the overall case decline as the Delta variant-fueled case surge subsides.

The majority of cases were recorded during the Sept. 13-17 and Sept. 20- 24 weeks. The most recent data from Nov. 1-5 listed no new cases, with only a couple of people quarantined. One student has tested positive in the past four weeks, he said.

Haverfield also researched what other schools are doing in relation to close contacts. He said of the five Class A school contacts he called, four were doing something similar to BCHS’ new close-contact protocol. He also contacted the Montana School Boards Association, which noted that most of the state’s smaller schools are handling close contacts similarly to BCHS.

“When I called the first five, and four were doing this, I figured that was enough data,” he said.

The district has purchased air purifiers for classrooms in the main building and some spaces in BW Lodge with federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) grant dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program, which will improve ventilation in the buildings. Haverfield noted the main school facility, built in the 1930s, did not have modern air ventilation systems. The new Vo-Ag building has them already.

The school board met Friday to discuss its ongoing internet and email outage, which has impacted operations (see related story).

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13.