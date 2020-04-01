High school outlines remote schooling plans for students

Area high school students are in session – just not technically in person.

Beaverhead County High School teachers and students are working under the initial plan to deliver education to the district’s students from a distance. The changes were necessary due to the continued coronavirus spread in Montana, which prompted Gov. Steve Bullock to order the public to “shelter in place” through April 10, with some exceptions.

Schools statewide closed roughly two weeks ago at Bullock’s order, to come up with different options for student instruction. That period ended last week, and students started operating under the new instruction model Monday.

Beaverhead County High School Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield sought approval of the initial plan from the school board in a special meeting Thursday, March 26. The meeting was held largely over video conferencing software to comply with the latest orders to limit social exposure across the state.

School officials are considered essential under Bullock’s orders, and must continue to provide public education within reasonable constraints to limit the spread of the virus.

The school board unanimously approved the initial plan, which will be reviewed and adjusted as needed, Haverfield said. The plan lists instructional delivery options for online or pen-and-paper (for students without internet access).

The district’s online delivery is largely working through Google Classroom. That program was already being used by staff for a variety of functions related to instruction, and the new plan expands on that functionality, Haverfield said. Teachers are “in session” during regular school hours, and students complete the assignments provided within whatever time period the teacher designates. Teachers provide instruction however they choose, but options include creating videos of themselves for lectures and posting them for students to watch. Teachers and students communicate through email, telephone or video conferencing as needed. The software allows teachers to monitor participation and keep tabs on progress.

The teachers can either come to the school – keeping their distance from each other, as required – or can do the work from home if they have internet access, he said.

Classes that are more hands-on required teachers to be creative in their instruction ideas. Teacher Caleb Igo said his welding lessons involve blueprint reading and technique demonstrations. He is able to use industry-produced videos to show students how those techniques are performed, even though they don’t get to practice it themselves. Some of those classes give students industry credentials to work in shops, so it is a bonus to have media produced by the manufacturers themselves.

“Short of checking out a welder and saying ‘hey, go plug this in behind your dryer and see if you can not burn your house down,’ there’s not much you can do.”

The hard-copy version of instruction involves having paper documents available at the school for pickup; district instructors can also deliver and return materials to outlying areas of the county as needed.

Students with specialized instruction or services, such as Title I provided services and students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) will continue to receive instruction, structured around their individual needs, Haverfield added.

“All the Title Is are working – they are keeping their schedules the same. So if a student was meeting with a Title I between 9:30 and 10:20, that’s when those kids communicate” with them, he said. “Special education – there’s a plan there for every student, all their services are in place... it’s just a different format. We have to be creative in how we do that.”

For students in homes without internet access, Bullock is allowing districts to use funding to bring that service to them, Haverfield said. The district has also loaned out technology such as Chromebooks to those families that do not have electronic devices or otherwise cannot afford them.

The school board unanimously approved policies to allow those payment options as authorized through state officials, and implemented new policies protecting student privacy, which needed to be in place for that and the online instruction pieces. The board held a second special meeting Monday to address what was not managed Thursday.

Haverfield added the district also has plans for instruction if the technology goes down due to increased traffic or other issues.

“We have to have an alternative plan if all the technology fails us,” he said.