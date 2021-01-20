High school to ease into in-person classes

Beaverhead County High School will begin phasing in in-class instruction starting Jan. 25, the school board decided last week.

Alongside the change, students may choose to opt-out of in-class instruction for classes that cannot guarantee six feet of social distance between students, though students would still be on campus learning.

The phased-in return to Level 2 instruction will alternate weeks where all students are on campus, with weeks that follow the current A/B schedule. The goal is to slowly return to fully inperson instruction, along with weekly monitoring of how many students are in isolation or quarantine with COVID-19. The school board approved the approach unanimously at its Jan. 14 meeting.

The district moved to the Level 3 A/B scheduling in fall last year, due to about a quarter of the student body being out of school in quarantine from close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. A/B scheduling allows for more social distancing in classrooms, since only about half the student body is on campus physically each day. The other half attends class remotely; the groups swap their instruction on alternating days. BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said previously the change reduced the number of close contacts per COVID case from almost 19 per case to less than three per case.

The first week of the phase-in (Jan. 25-29) all students will be on campus Monday to Thursday, with Fridays reserved for non-proficient students or students who need a little extra help to receive that instruction. The following week (Feb. 1-5), students would return to the A/B instruction model. Then the next two weeks (Feb. 22-March 5) would be all students on campus; March 8-12 would be A/B instruction. March 15-April 9 would be all students on campus.

This plan can be changed at any time if the weekly monitoring of active COVID cases or large numbers of quarantined students warrant it, Haverfield said. Masks will continue to be required on campus.

Board members and parents have requested returning to in-person schooling at many of the board’s most recent meetings. The board held a second meeting last week when some board members wanted more information or suggested alternate ways to go about in-person schooling.

Alongside this phased-in return to full occupancy, the board unanimously approved a change to it’s opt-out of inperson class policy. The new version allows students to opt-out of individual classes deemed too full to provide the required social distancing. The request must be made in writing for the specific class by a parent and approved by the BCHS administration, and can be for COVID-19 reasons only. Students would remain on campus if they were opted out of in-person class and be located in different spots on campus for their instruction. Haverfield said a number of the larger classes – generally math and English – will be divided up into separate rooms to ensure social distancing.

“We are making as many adjustments to the classes as we can, to provide as much social distancing as we can in the classes that currently social distance,” he said.

The board’s previous opt-out policy prevented opt-out students from participating in extracurricular activities. The change allows all students to opt out of some in-class instruction but still participate. Students who opt-out completely of in-person instruction will not be allowed to participate in extracurriculars.

Haverfield said 29 of the student body had opted out of in-person instruction at the school, and of those, 17 were considered “proficient” in their studies.