Hearings, city council meeting tonight

In addition to discussing and voting upon the City of Dillon’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022–23 during its regular meeting tonight, the Dillon City Council will host a public hearing just prior to that meeting to accept comments on that budget, starting at 6:45 p.m.

It will be the last of three public hearings held tonight in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, where the council will first convene at 6 p.m. to take comments from the public on a proposal allowing piercing establishments to set up shop in the city’s Community Business District (C-2) and its Central Business District (C-3) zones.

A color-coded map showing the boundaries of all the city’s zoning districts can be found online at http://www.dillonmt.org/SiteData/Zoning-Planning/DILLON-ZONING-MAP-2019.pdf.

A 6:15 p.m. public hearing will take comments on whether to allow recreational marijuana establishments to follow the same guidelines as medical marijuana establishments in the city’s Commercial Business District.

Another public hearing, set to start at 6:30 p.m., will accept written and oral comments from members of the public on proposed changes and additions to the Definitions section of Chapter 17 of city ordinances that members of the city’s Zoning Commission discuss and tweak at almost every one of their bi-monthly meetings.

A 6:45 p.m. public hearing will address the city’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022–23 (see story this page) along with the city’s street maintenance, sprinkling, and lighting districts, as well as its Special Improvement Districts—SID #34 (Paving the DEW Area), SID #35 (Paving the School Parking Lot), SID #36 (Montana Street Sidewalks), and SID #37 (Cottom Drive Improvements), and its Police Levy and Police Retirement Levy.

During the report of its Planning Board at the regular 7 p.m. city council meeting to follow the public hearings, the council will be asked to set up another public hearing his autumn—this one to consider the Blacktail Solar Homes Subdivision.

Fire Chief BJ Klose will request that the council accept a half-dozen new members of the fire department—Kiley Smith, James Schumacher, Codie Plotner, Jenny Henderson, Ryan Bolduc and Daniel McGrath.

The Dillon City Council tonight will also receive reports from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, City Treasurer Karen Kipp and City Judge Kaylan Minor.

Updates will also be offered to the council by representatives of the city’s Tree Board, Library Board, and Zoning Commission, as well as by members of the council’s committees: City Hall, Finance, Fire & Order, Parks, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Street & Alley, Cemetery, Water & Sewer, and ARPA.

The meeting will conclude with a period of public comment during which members of the public or city government can offer comments on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city”—an interval that has, much of the year, provided an outlet for people to air their discontents with the waterline replacement project that continued to disrupt city streets through the Labor Day Weekend.

Members of the public and city government can also offer input within the discussion periods on agenda items during the rest of the meeting, after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For a copy of the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting or the meeting packet, stop by city hall or go online to www.dillonmt.org.