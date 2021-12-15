Hearing ye, hearing ye, city holds pair of public hearings tonight

The Dillon City Council this evening will host a pair of public hearings on issues that have already generated significant public comment at past city meetings.

At 6 p.m., the city will convene a public hearing to receive input on a proposed move that would increase the size of Dillon’s downtown Central Business District Zone (C-3) by adding to it the property at 10 W. Reeder St.

“My property located at 10 W. Reeder St. in Dillon, MT, has always enjoyed and is currently enjoying commercial use,” wrote property owner Chance Bernall in a letter included in the packet for tonight’s council meeting and hearings.

“However, it is currently zoned as residential. I strongly believe my property should be zoned as C-3,” added Bernall of a property that has been used as the headquarters for his real estate company, as well as other things over the decades.

Some residents of the adjoining residential neighborhood disagree with Bernall’s assessment.

“We, the undersigned lot owners and neighbors within the specified R-2 Medium Density Zoned area in Dillon bordered by East and West Reeder Streets, South Idaho Street, Orr Street and the Union Pacific Railroad property do oppose the zoning request,” wrote a half-dozen people in a letter also included in tonight’s meeting packet.

“Our concern is that commercial C-3 usages and C-3 construction would be congestive and not compatible with surrounding spacious residential properties, and therefore downgrade our neighborhood properties through C-3 reduced zoning restrictions and less restrictive commercialism in general,” continued the letter.

“Such downgrades would lower the quality of living environment and devalue properties through possible C-3 construction and business, setbacks, traffic, privacy, sound, parking, floodplain issues and property self drainage,” wrote the owners and residents.

“It is the intent of this district to encourage high volume, pedestrian-oriented uses in ground floor space in the “core area” of Dillon’s central business district. Lower volume pedestrian uses such as professional offices or small retail may locate on ground floor space in the C-3 area, reads 17.64.020 of city code.

A C-3 allows for banks, bars, condominiums, light manufacturing and mini-warhouses, among its dozens of principle permitted uses listed in city code.

The Zoning Commission considered Bernall’s request this fall, approving it, but only narrowly, by a 3-2 vote.

The full City Council will gather further input on the proposed zoning change at this evening’s public hearing, then take that input into consideration when discussing and voting on the matter at a council meeting in January.

That process will also hold for a series of properties located just a few blocks south that will serve as the subject of a 6:30 p.m. public hearing tonight in City Council Chambers.

Known as The Potato Cellar and currently home to some grain storage facilities, those properties would be moved out of Unzoned status to Community Business District (C-2).

“The intent of the C-2 Commercial Business District is to provide for a broad range of mutually supportive retail and service functions located in clustered areas bordered on one or more sides by limited arterial streets,” reads 17.64.020 within Chapter 17—Unified Zoning and Development Regulations—of the City of Dillon’s ordinances.

A wide range of potential business uses is open to properties in a C-2, including a bus terminal, hotel, cocktail lounge, food processing centers, auto fuel or sales and retail warehouses, with public housing also an option.

Last year, a proposal got considered by the Zoning Commission to cover the Potato Cellar with a new zoning designation, Agricultural Bulk Storage (ABS). But that proposal was ultimately rejected after the city received numerous letters from area residents expressing concerns over such a change.