Health board to tackle authority issues, COVID claims 29th resident

The Beaverhead County-City Health Board is taking a stab at resolving authority concerns, now that the latest COVID wave has passed.

Also, the county recorded its 29th death, a woman in her 90s, who died in October 2021. The death was discovered through data reconciliation on death certificates, since it was not reported to public health, Public Health Director Sue Hansen said.

The members of the health board and former city officials sparred over the past two years on the board’s ability to restrict masks and limit occupancy in businesses during the pandemic. That battle picked up again at the March 26 board meeting.

Former mayors George Warner and Mike Klakken argued the city-county board is structured differently, and requires approvals from the entities that created the board before it could order compliance.

County and health officials disagreed, citing the health officer’s state-authorized ability to shut down operations for public health requirements, such as a restaurant infested with rats. Former Gov. Steve Bullock’s executive order establishing a public health emergency and measures to address COVID also provided that authority, they said, though that order was rescinded when Gov. Greg Gianforte took office. Warner and Klakken previously argued that once that happened, those emergency powers expired.

The Montana Legislature staked its own claim in the turf war, changing state law to require a “governing board” to make those calls. The health officer’s authority to handle foodborne pathogens and other public health emergencies remains in state law.

Montana law now requires the board of health to recommend the appointment of a health officer, and propose for adoption regulations for the control of communicable disease, both which have to be approved by the governing board. The governing body oversees the board of health, and a board of health is required in all counties.

Hansen pointed out the governing board should have been established last year, when the changes took effect. That must be done so officials from public health to the county’s sanitarians have the legal backing to do what their job descriptions require.

The hang up right now is in forming the governing body, which Klakken said requires Lima’s town council, the Beaverhead County Commissioners and Dillon city officials to set up the governing body. Once that’s done, the board of health makes recommendations and the governing body decides on those actions.

“Since you don’t have a governing body, in my opinion, the board of health has no power,” Klakken said.

Health officer Dr. Megan Evans asked what other counties have done with their governing body setup. Board of Health Chairman Tom Rice said there was no answer to that question at the last Montana Association of Counties meeting.

“There was confusion on trying to establish them, and also the legislature may alter it again next year,” he said.

Evans noted the new process adding a layer of governing authority will slow down approvals for non-controversial measures. Evans and Hansen also suggested the members of the governing body should not be on associated boards, because that could give those members two votes toward any action.

Rice said the representatives from Lima, Dillon and the commissioners will need to get together to hash out the structure of the board, and that it would be a public meeting due to the number of public officials present. Rice added they tried to do that months ago, but that was when the delta and omicron COVID waves swept through the nation, making it difficult to get parties together for a meeting.

The next health board meeting is set for April 27.