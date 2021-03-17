Health board frowns upon big party set for downtown tonight

At its meeting last week, the Beaverhead County-City Health Board talked a lot about the big St. Patrick’s Day party set to take place tonight in downtown Dillon.

But board members concluded there was little they could do about a potential “superspreader” event designed to bring hundreds of people from around the state into an indoor space in downtown Dillon for a night of partying and close contact during a pandemic.

“As far as public health goes, I absolutely do not support this event,” said Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen of the St. Patrick’s Day party set for the Frontier Event Center in the old Shopko building on East Helena Street in Dillon.

“I know the Butte-Silver Bow health department keeps contacting me and asking me for updates, because they are fearful that this could be a superspreader event—and we should be, too,” stated Hansen of an event that has done extensive out-of-town advertising, urging people to come to Dillon for the party.

“I mean, we have a small community, and they’re having people come in from all over the state. There’s a party and they’re going to be in close proximity of each other. There’s going to be dancing, that kind of thing,” said the longtime county public health head of an event hoping to bring almost 1,000 people into the interior space to party to live music played by five bands.

“The reason they are moving it to Dillon is because Butte’s Board of Health is not allowing those types of events at this point. So, they moved it here,” said Hansen of Butte, the longtime epicenter of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the state.

“I think it’s a bad idea, and I don’t know what we can do about it,” said Hansen.

The board concluded that apparently, there was little legally it could do.

“I don’t know that we can stop this event, but I would make a motion to go on record that the county board of health opposes this event for everything from COVID concerns to crowd concerns for safety’s sake. We should go on record in opposition to this event,” said Board of Health member Charlotte Quist in a suggestion that later took the form of a motion unanimously endorsed by the Board of Health.

In addition to expressing opposition to the event from a public health and safety standpoint, the board also voted to send a letter to the state building code agency expressing opposition to its issuing of temporary permits for the Frontier Event Center to host such events and encouraging the agency to finalize an occupancy permit rather than additional temporary ones for a venue that began hosting events last summer.