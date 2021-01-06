Health board decision by council tonight

A roiling, contentious and sometimes disorienting debate that engaged and often enraged many local citizens and members of city government during the last two months of 2020 will return tonight to the Dillon City Council for its first meeting of 2021.

But with a potentially key shift in its dynamics.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the opening of today’s the 7 p.m. city council meeting, council members will debate and vote on whether the City of Dillon should approve or reject Mayor Mike Klakken’s recommendation on whether the city should remain part of Beaverhead County-City Health Board.

For around three hours at their Nov. 18 meeting, city council members debated and discussed the health board controversy amongst themselves— and with members of the public and city administration and the area health care community.

That culminated with a 5-3 vote by the council in favor of empowering Mayor Mike Klakken to recommend whether the city should end the city’s twodecade-long relationship with the board—though the council retained the power to override that recommendation.

During numerous health board meetings last year, Klakken expressed deep doubts and concerns over the county-city health board’s actions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the scope of its authority.

Klakken’s comments often harmonized with the skeptical views of the health board expressed at various public meetings last year by former Dillon Mayor George Warner—who brought the issue before the city council earlier last autumn in a move Klakken said prompted him to put the matter before the council in November.

Warner suggested that if the city decided to leave the countycity health board, the board would, by its own by-laws, cease to exist—a conclusion Klakken concurs with.

The possibility that the city would leave the county-city health board in the midst of a pandemic alarmed some locals, inspiring many of them to urge city officials to remain on the board in oral comments at public meetings and in written correspondence with city officials.

Though numerous other locals, including some vocal members of the business community, expressed dismay and even outrage over the work of the health board during the pandemic.

Tonight’s city council meeting packet indicates that those in favor of keeping the city on the health board have gained a key—and what may seem unlikely ally— in their fight.

Mayor Mike Klakken. “I believe that it is in the best interest of the City to stay in the City-County Health Board,” Klakken wrote in a Jan. 4 memo included in the packet for tonight’s council meeting.

“This decision was not strongly based on the various emails, but on actual facts,” continued Klakken, referring back to earlier in the memo when he noted that he’d received 54 emails from people “voicing their concerns about having the City remove itself from the City-County Health Board.”

Even with Klakken’s recommendation that the city remain on the board, the city council still could vote that the city leave the board.

That decision is set to be made at the meeting of the Dillon City Council, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 6, in City Council Chambers, 121 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

Those attending the meeting in person are asked to “please wear a face covering and practice 6-ft. social distancing at the meeting” due to concerns about the potential spreading the novel coronavirus that can lead to the development of COVID-19.

People may also participate in the meeting remotely online at https//zoom.us/7703166528 with the Zoom ID 770-316-6528 and passcode 4245.

Check the Dillon Tribune’s website later tonight to find out what the city council decided in reference to the future of the city’s relationship with the county-city health board—and the print edition of next week’s paper for a more detailed account of what could be another lengthy and heated get-together.