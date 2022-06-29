Head coach hiring splits BCHS board

Beaverhead County High School head football coach Zach McRae will also serve as head coach for the new baseball team next year, the school board decided June 20.

The decision was a reversal from one made a week prior, when the board asked him to select one of two head coaching positions.

McRae was recommended to fill both head coach positions, and the boys basketball C-Squad coach, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the school board at its June 13 meeting. If McRae was selected for both head coaching slots, he intended to relinquish the basketball one. McRae is also an advisor for B-Club and the Montana Behavior Initiative.

Board member Koy Holland recommended the board allow McRae to pick one head coaching position, airing a wish to ensure he was able to focus on both his teaching workload and coaching.

“You’ve got to be a teacher before a coach,” he said at the June 13 meeting.

Board member Cory Lamey agreed, noting there were situations in the past where a person was head coach of two sports at the same time, and it “just struck me as odd.” He said he was most worried about the workload.

“Would it be wrong to have him choose one or the other?” Lamey asked.

Haverfield said the multiple-coaching option depends on the person and the sport.

“We’ve had two head coach positions before,” he said. “With Mr. McRae, I don’t want to give him three (coaching slots), but that’s just my opinion. But to do two – one in the fall, one in the spring – personally I’m not concerned with that.”

The board voted 4-1 at that meeting to have McRae pick one head coach slot; Board Chairman Gary Love voting against.

A week later, the full board voted 6-1 to allow McRae both head coach positions at a special meeting. Holland voted against rescinding the prior motion and allowing McRae to do both sports.

Haverfield noted the prior decision bleeds into the staff’s ability to operate on a day-to-day basis, and the board needs to clarify if one head coach slot per person is a policy going forward.

The board does not have a policy that specifies one head coach per year, he said.

Board members Pierce Rouse, Patti Jo Staudenmeyer and Gary Love all spoke in favor of letting the administration make those recommendations.

Haverfield said the administration continues to recommend McRae for both head coaching positions, adding he was the only candidate to apply for the baseball coaching slot.

“We feel he’s the best person for the job,” he said. “We’re talking about starting a new program. I think it deserves for us to put the very best person in the position that we possibly can.”

Haverfield added all coach contracts are annual, and their performance is reviewed throughout the season. Lamey said the fact they are reviewed and monitored led to him changing his mind from the prior week’s vote.

McRae said regardless of how the board voted, he would continue to do his job to the best of his ability.

“I can’t tell you guys how proud I am to be a BCHS alum, to come back to the school where I have so many great memories when I was going through here,” McRae said. “I feel like I give everything I can and have to here, and I will continue to do so. I love the school so much, and I love the community. I’m so proud to be a Beaver, and there will be nothing that will ever change that.”