Having a celebration...finally
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
The Friends of the NRA held their annual banquet in Dillon at the Frontier Events Center Sept. 26, drawing 300 guests to the event. According to Friends of NRA treasurer Joan Grogan, monies raised are disbursed to area groups for shooting safety and education activities as well as various shooting events. J.P. Plutt photo
