Hatfield takes over city bus

Mark Hatfield’s family past and determination to ride into a new future combined to provide a route to his present job with the City of Dillon.

“My dad did this for seven or eight years in the late 1970s and early ‘80s,” said Hatfield of working as Dillon’s free city bus driver, a job he took over this summer.

A retirement of his own also helped guide Hatfield into the city bus driver’s seat.

“I retired from Barretts Minerals after 33 years,” said Hatfield of his leaving the area employer to check out some new opportunities.

“I was ready to give that up, but I wasn’t ready to retire. I thought I’d give this a shot,” recalled Hatfield of his mindset heading down a new career path he said he’s enjoying a lot.

“It’s rewarding, I’ll say that. For me, it’s very rewarding,” said Hatfield of a sense of satisfaction he shared with his father over the same job.

“He drove the city bus for seven or eight years. I think he was the first driver of city bus. He enjoyed it, working with the elderly and all,” said Hatfield of acting as skipper of the free bus that offers thousands of rides to elderly folks in the city to shop for their groceries, get to their doctors appointments and/or just a enjoy a day out.

“They are really interesting, sociable, fun people to be around,” said Hatfield, a lifelong local who’s known many of the bus riders for decades.

And he knows how important it is to them.

“This bus is a blessing for them. Some tell me every day they don’t know what they’d do without it. It allows them to get out and shop and socialize,” added Hatfield, who said he still marvels at a city as small as Dillon boasting a free bus service.

Founded more than two decades ago as one of the nation’s only free municipal bus services, the Dillon City Bus remains a remarkably popular and vital resource, particularly for seniors.

“Rides are offered within the Dillon city limits and approximately one mile outside the city limits to accommodate seniors, people under 60 of age, and people with disabilities on a need by need basis, regardless of race, religion, income level, or orientation. In other words, rides are available to all people in need,” reads the annual bus plan put before and approved by the city council in 2022.

Rides provided by the city bus numbered nearly 8,000 in 2021, with 1,444 going to senior citizens, 2,687 rides to people under the age of 60, and 3,845 rides to individuals with disabilities, according to the plan, the drafting and passage of which forms a key component of gaining the tens of thousands of dollars of grants that go into operating the service.

Operating hours for the service are 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, To arrange for a ride from the free city bus service, call 406-660-4247 by 4:30 p.m.

New city bus driver Mark Hatfield stands by his rig outside