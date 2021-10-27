Halloween breaking out around town

Masking serves as a regular, entirely uncontroversial part of Halloween, making the holiday a good opportunity for locals to take a shot at the longsought ‘return to normalcy’.

At least for a few days, Halloween style, with some modifications over the holiday’s celebrations in typical years.

This week will offer a variety of modified Halloween events spread through Dillon and across five days.

The mecca for many young costumed revelers and their parents in pre-pandemic years, the annual Halloween event in Keltz Arena at the University of Montana Western’s Bulldog Athletic Recreation Center (BARC) got canceled again this year due to COVID. Or rather, it got further modified from its 2020 modification.

“Last year, we did Trunk or Treat outside instead of an event inside because of COVID. This year, we thought, just to be safe, we’ll do it outside again,” explained UMW’s Director of Residence Life Bonita Bontrager of the event set for 7–8:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the BARC parking lot on the UMW campus.

“But unlike last year it won’t just be a drive-thru event. People should park and walk to it,” added Bontrager of a further modification made to accommodate the requests of many local parents.

The BARC parking lot and adjacent campus tundra will feature candy handouts, games such as cornhole and ring toss, activities like face painting, and showcase cars decorated by UMW students for the holiday—maybe to look like a giant pumpkin or offer a vehicular take on the Frankenstein monster or to take the concept even further.

“The students really enjoyed it last year,” said Bontrager of the UMW college kids who hosted the event.

“They just loved it seeing the kids in their costumes and handing them candy.”

Costumed kiddos seeking treats can descend upon downtown Dillon 2–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, for Dillon’s Halloween Party & Stroll.

“It’s a stroll around downtown,” said Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Executive Director Rebecca Jones of the event that will modify and expand upon its format from last year’s sidewalk parade along Idaho Street.

“It is essentially the same event. The big change is we are closing Idaho Street to make it safer. And we’re also inviting businesses on Sebree, Glendale and Bannack streets to be involved too,” said Jones, who is offering non-downtown businesses the opportunity to set up booths on Idaho Street for the event.

“Everyone is encouraged to come in costume---parents included,” said Jones of an event that will present, among other holiday offerings, treats, food, games, glow bracelets, candy apples, and hot apple cider, along with the chance to check out other people’s costumes— and a special detour tour of a particularly Halloweeny locaton.

“The really cool new part about this year is the Metlen, will give kids haunted tours on its first and second floors,” said Jones of afternoon tours of the more-than-a-century-old building in Dillon that once served as the subject of an episode of the national TV show Ghost Adventures.

“I am excited the Metlen wants to take part and help us expand our Halloween event from last year,” said Jones, who gained a further expansion of the event this year to include the Trail of Bales, which will place hales of bay donated by a local rancher around town, decorated for the holiday.

“There will be a contest on Facebook where people can vote for which bale they think is the best,” added Jones, who can offer more information on the event to those who call 683-5511.

No vote, just a timer, will be necessary to determine the winners of the fourth annual Run the Boo races, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Though a scale may also reveal a multitude of winners who burned off calories on what is for many the highest calorieintake holiday of the year.

“We wanted to put on more races around town,” said Cory Birkenbuel, one of the organizers of the annual spring Beaverhead Marathon and Half-Marathon who took on the organization of the fall Run the Boo.

“We thought it would be fun to do something for Halloween, a family event, with shorter runs and one for kids,” said Birkenbuel of an event that will offer a 10k and a 5k course, as well as a one-mile course for kiddos.

Costume wearing is encouraged, along with consideration of how your costume could affect your performance in a long-distance run.

“If you are going to run a 10k, you probably don’t want to dress in a blowup T. Rex outfit,” advised Birkenbuel, who said the one-mile run will start outside downtown Dillon’s Beaverhead Brewing Co., with the 10k set to go from the site of the old Sleepy Hollow Golf Course off Tory Drive, and the 5k commencing at Paffhausen Ranch.

“We hope people can participate and get outside and enjoy themselves. They can run off the calories before eating a lot of sugar,” said Birkenbuel of Gelding races folks can register for at www.montanarunningcompany. com (just click on Run the Boo on the homepage) and gain more information about by calling him at 406-925-0940.

"This is our fun event," said Birkenbuel. "Costumes add to the fun and a lot of people really get into it."

A lot of people got into the inaugural Andrus Hotel Treasure Hunt last year, and can again in 2021, on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The event sends participants out from and around the historic Andrus Hotel, located at 33 S. Idaho St., looking for clues in a quest for treasure.

“The idea is to get kids to walk around town, having fun,” said Andrus Hotel General Manager Michelle Cohen of the second rendering of the event that will offer a gold level challenge with clues all over Dillon, a silver that will happen around the Andrus’s downtown location and a bronze that will keep younger kiddos within the Andrus itself, searching for clues on the way to the treasure—a gold, silver or bronze token awarded for completing the hunt.

“The token will act as a keepsake once they complete the hunt. It will be gold, silver or bronze corresponding with level of hunt they took on,” said Cohen of the second annual event that drew around 50 treasureseeking pirates last year.

"It was really popular. The kids loved going around and finding things and marking them off. We had teenagers down to preschoolers who weren't reading yet with a parent or older kid to help them," said Cohen of an event that participants can undertake Saturday or Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.

For more information about the Andrus Hotel Treasure Hunt, call (800) 337-3981.