Gyros Wagon rolls into Dillon on Thursday

A family operation inherited from family, the Gyros Wagon will start serving Dillon’s families and individuals with its grand opening on Thursday, April 15.

“We’re going to open and invite as many people to come through our doors as we can handle,” said Justin Brewer, of the eatery he’s debuting this week on 135 S. Atlantic, with plenty of help from his wife, Kellie.

The folks who show up can order from a menu that includes beef or chicken gyros (a sort of Greek-style sandwich of slowbroiled meat with fixings on a pita) or a veggie version.

Or a kid’s version called The Patrick Taco, in honor of Justin and Kellie’s five-year-old son.

Or local variations on the theme, including a Rancher Gyro, Montana Gyro or Cowboy Gyro.

“We’re not Greek, so we don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,” said Kellie, who enjoyed her first gyro just under a decade ago from the Gyros Wagon, then owned and operated by Justin’s parents in Stevensville.

“So, it’s ‘How Montana does Greek’—that’s our slogan. I don’t know if the Greeks put barbecue sauce on their stuff, but you can here,” laughed Kellie of an option the Gyros Wagon makes available in addition to the more traditional tzatziki sauce—a yogurt-based blend that Justin makes from a secret recipe.

Justin gained that secret recipe from his parents, who took over the Gyros Wagon from its previous owners in the Bitterroot Valley and ran it for over a decade after retiring from their previous professions as a mechanic and landscape architect.

“This wagon has been a staple of the Bitterroot for almost 40 years,” said Justin of the Gyros Wagon, a literal pioneerstyle wagon in which the meat is still cooked on a slow-turning upright broiler essential to a gyros unique texture, tenderness and flavor.

“My mom remembers going to it to get gyros when she was pregnant with me and my brother. My parents loved it, then had a chance to buy it,” recalled Justin, who learned the involved gyro-making process from his folks.

With his mom ready to retire from her second career, Justin decided to step back from his work as an oil field geologist and take over operations of the Gyros Wagon—and bring it to Dillon.

“It’s been a good change for me. My son is five now, and it’s good to be home more with him,” said Justin, of leaving the oil fields behind.

“I had to find something to do. I convinced my mom to sell us the business.”

Justin and Kellie will honor their fathers, and area service members, with special days with special prices for special people in the community.

“The first Wednesday is for law enforcement,” said Justin of the Salute called the Steve Special in honor of Kellie’s father, a three-decade veteran of law enforcement work.

“And the first Thursday is for active duty military,” said Justin of the Ray Special, a Salute to his late dad, a navy vet.

Law enforcement and military folks can get gyros and salads for half price on their particular Salute days, with firemen and other first responders also eligible for the discount on the law enforcement days.

The Gyros Wagon also offers soups and the traditional Greek dessert baklava, as well as traditional American fare, such as juices, sodas and milks (both regular and chocolate).

People can get food and drink from the Gyros Wagon by using its drive-thru window, with a new sound system. Starting next week, orders can be made over the phone by calling 406-988-0303 or online at www. gyroswagon.com.

Or, they can just stop into the restaurant and eat inside the space off South Atlantic Street that used to house the local Bad Ass Coffee, and before that, a burger joint.

“I remember coming to this place back in the day when it was Blondies, getting a burger,” recalled Justin, who attended the University of Montana Western, where he studied geology.

“And then coming in here when it was Bad Ass Coffee,” smiled Justin.

“I never thought I’d be in here, running a business.”

The Gyros Wagon will observe hours of Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“But if there are people here at 6:30 p.m.,” vowed Justin, “we’ll feed them.”