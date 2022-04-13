Guiberson retires from local force

Summarizing what Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson meant for his department and his community during his more than a quarter century of service in local law enforcement before announcing his retirement last week seems too grand a task for a single article, or even book.

But some sense of it all might be found in an event that transpired in Dillon several years ago.

An event Guiberson barely participated in. He didn’t have to. Because the event itself barely transpired. Or rather unfolded gently in Jaycee Park in downtown Dillon, with unique, unexpected grace, a term that might define Guiberson’s career in law enforcement.

On a June evening in 2020, dozens of people, some carrying signs protesting injustice, gathered in Jaycee Park in downtown Dillon for an event piggybacking on a series of demonstrations staged around the country that summer to highlight police misconduct.

Another group convened across Idaho Street, glaring over at the protesters, carrying their own signs filled with answers to the wording on the signs of some protesters.

And then that group of counter protesters strode purposefully across Idaho Street into the midst of the protesters, well, it seemed like the sort of trouble that had marked numerous similar events across the country that year might be about to explode.

But nothing happened, not anything bad. Instead, protesters and counterprotesters just mingled and talked, peacefully and respectively. Law enforcement officers form the Dillon Police Department and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s office attending the event to look after public safety did the same.

So, the sort of event that often erupted into violent, even deadly confrontations across the country that year turned into a kind of informal social gathering in Dillon, a collective act of grace that caught just about everyone off guard.

Except Guiberson.

“It was very controversial at the time,” recalled Guiberson of the protests and counter-protests that had rocked the nation that year following the May 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“I told my officers to go there and just be as nice as they could be, that people in America had the right to hold those sort of things,” noted Guiberson, who attended the rally just after returning from chemotherapy treatments in Missoula.

“We also had counter-protesters, which had led to some nightmare situations around the country. I wanted to make sure I was there,” recounted Guiberson, who remained such a lowkey a presence at the event most people didn’t even notice him attending.

“And it was just like I thought it would be. Those officers were hanging out with those people—whether they agreed with them or disagreed with them—they just acted like who they are: good people making sure that other people’s voices were heard in a peaceful manner,” said Guiberson.

“It did not surprise me in the least. It was more than the officers—it’s Dillon, and I think that it really encompassed who we are as a police department and a community,” asserted Guiberson, who has helped preserve and further shape his community’s identity over the past 26 years through his humane approach to policing, his practice of hiring those who share that outlook on law enforcement, and his relentless insistence on just being about as good a guy as he can in all circumstances—about as decent, humble, good-natured and yet graciously pro-active a guy as you’ll ever meet under any circumstances.

Guiberson got into policing in the 1990s for the opportunity to be a professional good guy.

“When people interview for a police job, they often say they want to do it so they can help other people. I honestly did,” recalled Guiberson of his transition into a career in law enforcement.

“And I still do. The most I got out of law enforcement were the situations where I helped people, and really felt like I did something to positively impact their lives. Those really were the best times,” insisted Guiberson, a veteran of more unsettling accidents and crime scenes than he cares to recall.

“You can get put into situations that are truly sad and unfortunate for the people involved. But maybe something you do helps bring a little bit of light to it for them—whether it’s catching the perpetrator or giving them a little message of hope in a difficult time,” said Guiberson, the son of a police officer.

“I think a lot of people feel like cops just go and arrest people. But we are the ones there in their worst times—whether it be a death in the family or family injury or crime against their family. We are always there when times are bad, but almost never when times are good,” noted Guiberson of people whose job is to engage with victims of crime and tragedy.

“I tried to change that a little bit,” said Guiberson, who helped locally bring about the Coffee With A Cop initiative and other efforts to get his officers more integrated with the community.

“And I think with the officers we’ve had, it is changing. Paul Craft and Jeremy Alvarez and I have tried really hard to hire good people and teach them to be police officers, and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Guiberson, citing the efforts of his predecessor as chief and assistant chief for the last few years.

“We wanted that culture in this police department. The officers we have bought in—and I couldn’t be prouder of the group of people we have there—they are just good people with tough jobs,” said Guiberson, who in recent years stabilized the roster of a force that went through a lot of turnover in recent decades.

“Which makes me proud of at least that one thing in my career.”

Guiberson began his career in law enforcement after a stint in college in Missoula following his youth in Anaconda.

The son of an Anaconda police offer who went on to be that town’s chief of police, Guiberson said he, like many other kids, grew up wanting to become a cop.

“Absolutely, I wanted to be either a policeman or a blacksmith—I wanted to be like either my dad or granddad, because they were both such good guys. I took the police route and don’t regret it one bit,” said Guiberson, who began down the police path, guided by the late Dillon Police Chief John Gutcheck.

“John hired me in 1996. He was a really nice mellow guy; I was really lucky to have him,” said Guiberson, who also cited former Beaverhead County Attorney Tom Scott as a key mentor early in his career.

“I didn’t have any experience. They were so good helping me develop, learn how to investigate, in showing me how deeply people were impacted by your work as a police officer,” recalled Guiberson.

“John Gutcheck showed me you don’t have to be a jerk,” said Guiberson, who also gained from the longtime Dillon police chief who went on to become city judge, a valuable lesson on how to handle unruly chickens.

NEXT WEEK: Part II of Don Guiberson moves on