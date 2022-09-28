Growth policy hearing coming next week

The Beaverhead County Commissioners will get their first look at the county’s updated growth policy Monday, as part of a public hearing and work session with the county planning board.

The work session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 3, in the commissioners’ meeting room at the courthouse.

The planning board has been working on the update to the policy in the past couple of years, beginning with a community survey in 2020. Since then, the planning board has been outlining potential changes, which will form a broad outlook on what the county expects to see in development over the next decade.

One big focus of the new growth policy is the potential to create a “permit to build” and agricultural zoning for development in the county. County officials have had a number of arguments between landowners, when one installs a well or septic system incorrectly for the site, or fails to follow road improvement requirements for new subdivisions.

“Zoning is kind of a nasty word, but really, a permit to build is where we’re trying to get to, to make sure everybody is paying their fair share of taxes,” county planner Rob Macioroski told the planning board at its Sept. 15 meeting. “That includes local garbage fees. We’re missing a lot of local fees that we’re not collecting when we should be. I think that’s what it all boils down to – fairness, and making sure everybody’s paying their fair share.”

Macioroski referred to county efforts to update its solid waste fees which appear on property owners taxes annually. When someone builds a new structure and the county does not have any information on it, they or the Department of Revenue must review aerial data to determine if there’s a new home on a formerly empty part of land.

The growth policy is available for review in the county planning office between 8 a.m. and noon, and 1-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. There will be a second public hearing before the commissioners can adopt the updated growth policy. The planning board will work to update its subdivision regulations after the growth policy’s adoption. The new subdivision regulations must also must be approved by the commissioners.